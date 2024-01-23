InstantGMP Inc. Welcomes Insane Labz to Enhanced Manufacturing Excellence

Derek Mathis, Quality Manager of Insane Labz, shared, "InstantGMP PRO has revolutionized our manufacturing processes. It enhances our inventory control, streamlines production, and elevates the overall quality of our products while ensuring unwavering GMP compliance." Post this

Initially relying on third-party co-packers, Insane Labz established its own manufacturing facility in 2014, demonstrating a commitment to producing high quality products in an FDA registered, cGMP certified facility. To accomplish this goal, the company invested in InstantGMP PRO software.

InstantGMP PRO provides Insane Labz with an end-to-end integrated manufacturing/inventory/quality system that enables precise control over formulation, ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, testing, and product distribution.

This all-in-one software solution ensures strict adherence to FDA regulations and GMP standards throughout the entire production process through a diverse array of innovative features and specialized modules:

Electronic Batch Records (EBR) - The EBR feature revolutionizes the handling of Master Production Records (MPR) and Batch Production Records (BPR), placing control at the fingertips of Insane Labz operators. With a user-friendly interface, operators can effortlessly access, view, track, and update essential project components, including the project synopsis, materials information, documents, testing process results, and manufacturing instructions. The EBR's integration not only saves time, but also minimizes the risk of errors. Additionally, the EBR feature facilitates real-time updates, allowing operators to make instant modifications to project elements. This agility ensures that any alterations in the development phase are promptly reflected in production, fostering adaptability and responsiveness.

Inventory Management System (IMS) - With this feature, Insane Labz can guarantee the accuracy and quality of its inventory processes, empowering operators to maintain meticulous control over every facet of the inventory lifecycle. This module also contributes to profitability by streamlining operations, reducing inefficiencies, and minimizing the risk of errors. Plus, operators can ensure compliance with regulations as the IMS allows for thorough tracing, monitoring, and recording of inventory activities, creating an accurate audit trail for regulatory purposes.

Quality Management System (QMS) - Insane Labz quality assurance professionals can utilize the integrated QMS to access and control all necessary documentation related to deviation tracking, root cause identification and investigations, ensuring a more systematic approach to quality assurance. The QMS also serves as a centralized platform for managing specifications, enabling meticulous verification of incoming raw materials, ensuring the highest quality standards of Insane Labz outgoing finished products.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

