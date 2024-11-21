InstantGMP™ Launches New API to Seamlessly Integrate All-in-One GMP Software with External Systems

"This new API reflects our commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by creating the most effective GMP manufacturing and quality software in the industry." said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP Post this

After years of dedicated development, InstantGMP's highly skilled software team has evolved our platform from a comprehensive, self-contained solution into a connected system capable of linking with external software. This enhancement allows our clients to streamline workflows, increase data accuracy, and meet the rigorous regulatory requirements set forth by GMP, the FDA, and ISO standards.

Unmatched Benefits of InstantGMP API for GMP Compliance and Data Management

Designed to meet the rigorous requirements of pharmaceutical and life science companies, InstantGMP's new API enables businesses to maintain real-time visibility and control over their operations while ensuring data security and regulatory compliance.

By integrating with other software solutions, companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutraceutical industries can now access InstantGMP's powerful tools for inventory management, electronic batch records, and more—within their own connected systems.

The newly released API offers an impressive suite of features specifically tailored for manufacturers, quality assurance teams, and developers in regulated industries:

Seamless Data Transfer: The API supports real-time data synchronization, ensuring that critical information is consistently updated across integrated systems for improved accuracy and transparency.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: By automating data transfer, the API eliminates manual entry errors, reducing operational costs and accelerating production timelines.

Effective Security Protocols: Built with stringent security measures, the API ensures data integrity and compliance with GMP, FDA, and ISO requirements, providing traceability and audit readiness.

Customization and Scalability: Clients can tailor API integration to their specific needs, whether connecting to ERP, financial, or custom solutions, making it scalable for businesses of all sizes.

Improved Workflow Across Departments: The API empowers departments such as production, quality assurance, and supply chain management to operate in a fully integrated environment, enhancing workflow efficiency.

"We're thrilled to offer our clients a cutting-edge solution that not only enhances GMP compliance but also optimizes daily operations," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. This new API reflects our commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by creating the most effective GMP manufacturing and quality software in the industry."

InstantGMP is proud to set a new industry standard with this API, empowering clients to streamline their GMP compliance and operational processes like never before.

For further details on the new InstantGMP API and to schedule a demonstration, please contact our sales team today!

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

