InstantGMP™ MES Enhances GMP Compliance for Leading Cannabinoid Manufacturer

By focusing on providing end product formulators with a dependable and steady supply of high-quality raw materials, Red Mesa Science & Refining plays a crucial role in streamlining the production process.

By focusing on providing end product formulators with a dependable and steady supply of high-quality raw materials, Red Mesa Science & Refining plays a crucial role in streamlining the production process. Their efforts significantly minimize supply chain disruptions and enhance operational efficiency. This is achieved by reducing the reliance on multiple Certificates of Analysis (CoAs) and eliminating the complexities often associated with small batch processing.

To further support their commitment to GMP compliance and product quality assurance, Red Mesa Science & Refining has invested in InstantGMP™ MES, a Manufacturing Execution System designed for GMP regulated industries.

This advanced software enables Red Mesa Science & Refining to achieve their compliance and quality goals through its innovative features, including:

Inventory Management Module:

With this module, Red Mesa Science & Refining can effectively and efficiently trace, monitor and record every aspect of their inventory process from ordering materials to the production of finished products via the following benefits:

Real-Time Visibility: Provides an accurate and up-to-date overview of inventory levels and movements, covering raw materials, intermediates, and finished products for efficient stock management.

Compliance Assurance: Ensures all inventory transactions are thoroughly documented and traceable, meeting regulatory standards.

Integrated Planning: Works seamlessly with material planning processes to ensure raw materials are available when needed, minimizing production delays.

Security Measures: Utilizes user-specific access controls to protect sensitive inventory data, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality.

Electronic Batch Records Module:

Designed to simplify the development-to-production processes for Master Production Records (MPR) and Batch Production Records (BPR), our EBR module offers the ability to efficiently and effectively perform:

Advanced Record Creation and Maintenance: Create and manage electronic batch records with comprehensive version control and traceability, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.

Accurate Tracking: Monitors the use and recording of inventory and materials in production, ensuring precise quantities are maintained.

Regulatory Compliance: Supports adherence to GMP requirements across all manufacturing processes.

Secure Authentication: Includes electronic signature capabilities to guarantee the authenticity and security of approvals and reviews.

Detailed Audit Trails: Keeps a complete audit trail of all actions and changes within the system, meeting the 21 CFR Part 11 requirements.

Convenient Access: Offers immediate access to Equipment Logs, Room Logs, Inventory, and verification steps to ensure required entries are completed during batch production.

Quality Management Module:

The QMS module provides Red Mesa Science & Refining with greater visibility and oversight of the manufacturing process through:

Comprehensive Quality Assurance: Provides a full suite of tools for quality assurance and documentation across the pharmaceutical, biotech, dietary supplement, and CBD/hemp industries.

Streamlined Workflows: Simplifies compliance and accuracy with intuitive, structured workflows.

"Our partnership with InstantGMP marks a significant step forward in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance," said Marcia Anderson , Quality Assurance Manager at Red Mesa Science & Refining. "With the InstantGMP MES software, we can ensure our processes are efficient, transparent, and fully compliant with industry regulations. This reinforces our position as the leading source for cannabinoid raw materials."

InstantGMP invites all interested parties to contact our sales team to schedule a demonstration of our InstantGMP MES software and discover how it supports GMP compliance for cannabinoid manufacturers.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

