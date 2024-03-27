InstantGMP™ Welcomes Pharmsmart as a Valued Client in Expanding International Operations

InstantGMP™, a leading provider of manufacturing software solutions ensuring Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and FDA compliance, proudly announces its partnership with Pharmsmart, an Australian company specializing in the development and manufacturing of Animal Health products.

CARY, N.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, a leading provider of manufacturing software solutions ensuring Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and FDA compliance, proudly announces its partnership with Pharmsmart, an Australian company specializing in the development and manufacturing of Animal Health products.

The addition of Pharmsmart to InstantGMP's clientele marks a strategic step in the company's ongoing expansion in the Asia Pacific region. As InstantGMP continues to solidify its presence globally, the collaboration with Pharmsmart exemplifies a shared commitment to excellence and adherence to international quality standards.

In pursuit of the highest standards set by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) regulations, Pharmsmart has invested in InstantGMP™ INV inventory management software. This cutting-edge software is designed to streamline inventory processes while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Pharmsmart's decision to opt for InstantGMP™ INV software can be attributed to its comprehensive features, particularly the Equipment Management Module. This module includes an Equipment Log with advanced features like Equipment Scheduler, setting it apart as a solution for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The Equipment Log feature enables manufacturers to maintain a detailed record of every piece of equipment used and stored within a facility. Integration with the software's Document Management System allows operators to attach user manuals and warranty information to each item to foster a comprehensive approach to equipment management.

The Equipment Scheduler within the module allows for the automatic scheduling of preventative maintenance on any piece of equipment. Pre-filled forms facilitate easy input of crucial information, including equipment details, maintenance tasks, frequency, operator names, and task timelines. The system then sends email notifications to relevant team members to support a proactive approach to maintenance.

A notable feature of the Equipment Management Module is its cloud-based nature. This ensures that Pharmsmart operators can access the system at any time and from anywhere, providing unprecedented flexibility in managing equipment and maintaining compliance.

InstantGMP is pleased to welcome Pharmsmart to our clientele. We look forward to supporting their efforts to provide high-quality animal health products and comply with all regulatory requirements.

InstantGMP invites manufacturers to contact our Sales Team to schedule a live demonstration of our InstantGMP™ INV software and witness how it can transform your operation's approach to inventory management, equipment maintenance, and regulatory compliance.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

Media Contact

Jeremy Hall, InstantGMP Inc., 919-645-1073, [email protected], www.instantgmp.com

Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP Inc., 919-645-1072, [email protected], www.instantgmp.com

Twitter

SOURCE InstantGMP Inc.