Instappraise Releases Game Changing Trifold Appraisal Format to the Jewelry and Watch Industries

This marks a significant shift in the landscape of jewelry and watch appraisals, as we bring to fruition what the industry has always dreamed of: the ability to create professional-quality brochures from any printer supporting double-sided printing. Post this

The Trifold Brochure format represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of the appraisal industry. What was once a luxury reserved for a select few is now within reach of all—pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The brochure is easily printable from any printer supporting double-sided printing. This means users can conveniently print the brochure from the comfort of their own homes or offices, eliminating the need for expensive professional printing services. Additionally, the new brochure can be printed on paper of any type of thickness, consistency, stock, or weight, at the discretion of the user. Whether one prefers a glossy finish for a polished look, or a matte finish for a more understated presentation, the choice is theirs. By providing flexibility and convenience, users can tailor their printing experience to match individual preferences. The premium layout sets a new industry standard by combining functionality and design, ensuring premium quality appraisal reports with a compact footprint. Crafted with meticulous detail, the layout caters to the specialized needs of point-of-sale appraisals for both watches and jewelry reports. "In addition, it is designed to seamlessly fit into a plastic sleeve, a common feature provided with original GIA grading reports," says Raphael Boivin. "This compatibility ensures convenient storage and protection of valuable appraisal information alongside other essential documents."

While technical mastery in software and interface design remains crucial for enhancing user experience, Instappraise recognizes the importance of extending satisfaction beyond the platform. The trifold appraisal layout maintains essential informational elements, while elevating the overall report. The company recognizes the evolving needs of its base, which relies on the platform for a multitude of appraisal needs, including retail sales, personal ownership, and insurance assessments. It is committed to driving innovation through advancements in appraisal report creation and delivery.

Instappraise's premium trifold format proves to be an ideal solution for insurance appraisals for fine jewelry and luxury timepieces. For watch appraisals, the innovative design seamlessly incorporates crucial details including model specifications, properties, caliber, movements, tools, and instruments used in the appraisal process. It also includes high-resolution images of the watch from various angles, alongside its corresponding retail replacement or fair market value. Similarly, for fine jewelry assessments, the trifold format integrates detailed item descriptions, diamond and gemstone grading scales, diamond plots where necessary, and up to four high-resolution images. Additionally, customer contact information and details regarding the tools and instruments employed during the appraisal process are included. Notably, the trifold design offers high levels of customization while prioritizing the user's branding. Its compactness adds a layer of convenience, facilitating easier transportation of reports. Its foldability ensures minimal space occupation, making it an optimal format for individuals on the go. This comprehensive approach not only maintains the credibility of the traditional format, but also elevates the design to address the evolving requirements of the industry.

Boivin states, "Our Trifold Brochure isn't just a leap forward in accessibility—it's a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and technology. By harnessing the power of digital, we're making comprehensive appraisal resources accessible to everyone, regardless of their size or resources."

Instappraise is committed to innovation and leadership in valuations, continually updating its web-based platform and internal systems to identify best practices. Building credibility within the trade requires immense responsibility and trust. The company excels in facilitating efficient and precise report creation and delivery, empowering jewelers and appraisers to uphold professional standards while adapting to evolving requirements, safeguarding the industry's reputation.

For more information on Instappraise, visit instappraise.com, call 866-351-5566 or email [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email [email protected].

