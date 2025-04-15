InstaSecure and Prowler Form Strategic Partnership to Set a New Standard in Cloud Security

The partnership will deliver an unmatched solution to identify, organize and remediate security threats

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstaSecure and Prowler are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing cloud security and helping organizations better manage and secure their cloud environments.

This collaboration combines the security and compliance monitoring capabilities of Prowler, a leading Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) tool, with InstaSecure's industry-leading quick remediation at scale.

By combining these strengths, the two companies will deliver an unparalleled solution that not only identifies potential security vulnerabilities but also efficiently organizes and remediates alerts based on industry-standard guardrails.

Prowler provides deep insights into cloud security configurations, while InstaSecure streamlines alert management and rapid remediation. Together, the partnership will offer a seamless solution that detects anomalies, ensures compliance and swiftly addresses security risks in today's fast-paced landscape.

Key Partnership Benefits Include:

Enhanced Visibility: Prowler's advanced monitoring tools deliver real-time alerts and deep insights into cloud environments, ensuring potential threats are immediately identified.

Rapid Remediation at Scale: InstaSecure's automated remediation process categorizes alerts by guardrail, allowing for swift and effective resolution of security vulnerabilities.

Streamlined Compliance: The integrated solution helps organizations maintain compliance with industry regulations by ensuring that every alert is addressed according to best practices and standardized security controls.

Improved Operational Efficiency: By unifying detection and remediation processes, businesses can minimize downtime and reduce the manual workload on IT and security teams.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine cloud security," said Rupesh Mishra, CEO & Founder at InstaSecure. "By integrating Prowler's state-of-the-art alerting with our rapid, scalable remediation platform, we are delivering a solution that not only detects risks but also proactively addresses them in real time."

Toni de la Fuente, CEO of Prowler said:

"We are thrilled to partner with InstaSecure to bring a new level of security and efficiency to cloud environments. At Prowler, our mission has always been to provide organizations with deep visibility into their cloud environments and empower them to take a proactive approach to security. This partnership with InstaSecure shows that we're taking this a step further by ensuring that security threats aren't just detected but swiftly and effectively remediated."

About Prowler

Incorporated in 2023, Prowler has evolved from a command-line auditing tool into a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform trusted by organizations worldwide. As an open-source project with more than 10 million downloads, 10,000 GitHub Stars and 300 active contributors, Prowler is dedicated to providing accessible and powerful security solutions that help organizations safeguard their cloud environments across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes. Trusted by teams at AWS, Salesforce, Tesla, Okta and Redhat, Prowler is the de facto open cloud security standard. With a global team spread across Spain, the US, and the UK, Prowler continues to innovate and respond to the evolving needs of the cloud security community. Learn more at http://www.prowler.com. You can sign up for Prowler at cloud.prowler.com.

About InstaSecure

InstaSecure specializes in transforming CNAPP alerts into actionable insights. By automating the organization of security alerts according to cloud guardrails and executing rapid, large-scale remediation, InstaSecure provides organizations with a powerful tool to safeguard their digital assets, ensuring optimal security and compliance across all cloud environments.

Media Contact

Collyn Burke, Prowler, 512-934-1292, [email protected], http://www.prowler.com

SOURCE Prowler