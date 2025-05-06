Institute for Advanced Reconstruction Announces First-of-Its-Kind Prospective Study of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists for Lymphedema Treatment

Lymphedema Expert Dr. Joseph Dayan Leads Study on Potential of Weight-Loss and Diabetes Drugs Like Ozempic to Treat Disease Affecting 5 Million Americans

RED BANK, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction (IFAR) in conjunction with ARSA Research, today announced a prospective study that aims to explore the potential of GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) in treating lymphedema, a chronic and progressive condition that affects millions worldwide. Led by Dr. Joseph Dayan, head of The Institute for Lymphatic Surgery and Innovation within IFAR, the study—"Efficacy of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Treating Upper and Lower Extremity Lymphedema"—seeks to address a critical research gap and is currently open for enrollment. It will evaluate whether widely used diabetes and weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life for people living with lymphedema.

Lymphedema causes ongoing swelling in the arms and legs, which can be painful and increase the risk of infection, and affects 40% of women treated for breast cancer. There is no approved medication for it, and treatment mostly involves compression therapy. However, initial cases led by Dr. Dayan suggest that GLP-1 RAs might help.

"We have observed remarkable improvements in some lymphedema patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists, but there is no prospective data to confirm these effects," said Dr. Dayan. "This first-of-its-kind study is designed to provide the scientific evidence needed to determine whether these medications could be a viable and transformative treatment option. This study has the potential to transform the way we manage this condition and offer hope to millions of patients."

With an estimated 5 million individuals affected by lymphedema in the United States alone, this study represents a significant step toward expanding treatment options. Given the known links between obesity, insulin resistance, and worsening lymphedema, GLP-1 RAs could offer a dual benefit by addressing both metabolic factors and lymphatic dysfunction.

If successful, the findings could pave the way for larger clinical trials and potential FDA consideration for an approved drug treatment for lymphedema.

About the Study

Study Type: Prospective, single-arm study evaluating the off-label use of GLP-1 RAs

RAs Duration: 24 months

Participants: 110 adults with upper or lower extremity lymphedema (ISL Stages II and III)

Primary Objective: Assess improvements in quality of life using the Lymphedema Life Impact Scale (LLIS)

Secondary Objectives: Measure changes in limb volume, bioimpedance, BMI, compression use, and incidence of cellulitis

Participants will receive GLP-1 RA treatment for six months, with the medication prescribed and managed by their primary healthcare provider. Follow-up visits will occur at baseline, three months, and six months to track outcomes.

Recruitment began in April 2025, with enrollment through internal lymphedema clinics, patient referrals, and ClinicalTrials.gov. The study results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal, with findings expected in 2026.

For more information about the study or to inquire about participation, please contact Giana Truax at 866-266-2577 ext. 1860.

About the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

The Institute specializes in advanced reconstructive surgery and innovative healthcare solutions. Our expert team addresses numerous conditions, ranging from cancer-related deformities and hand trauma to peripheral nerve disorders. Based on an academic, collaborative care approach, we bring together the specialized training and expertise of leading surgeons and medical teams to deliver transformative results.

With clinics across the country, The Institute attracts patients from around the globe by providing access to the world's most accomplished doctors, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and advanced medical technologies. We are dedicated to cutting-edge research and advancing medical frontiers, persistently raising the bar on what is possible in reconstructive healthcare.

Media Contact

Ed Cunning, ARSA, 1 1 848-272-2772 x1840, [email protected], https://arsahealth.com/

SOURCE ARSA