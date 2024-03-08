Institute for Building Technology and Safety Recognized with 2023 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation

"We are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation, as we are committed to the health and well-being of our team," said Wanda Shiflett, Human Resources Manager for IBTS. "We are thankful for the collaboration we have received from The Cigna Group." Post this

"We are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation, as we are committed to the health and well-being of our team," said Wanda Shiflett, Human Resources Manager for IBTS. "We are thankful for the collaboration we have received from The Cigna Group in developing engaging, educational content for our employees."

Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength, and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals but also a catalyst for business and community growth. Research conducted as a part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance. An opportunity remains for employers as less than one in five U.S. adults report having high levels of vitality. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

"Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce," said Kari Knight Stevens, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, The Cigna Group. "Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That's why we're proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement."

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor the Institute for Building Technology and Safety with the Bronze level designation for having made good progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

IBTS is a national nonprofit organization and trusted advisor and partner to local, state, and federal governments. We provide building code expertise; federal grants management; disaster planning, mitigation, and recovery expertise; local government solutions; solar quality management; and resilience services. IBTS' work is guided by a Board of Directors with representatives from the Council of State Governments (CSG), the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National Governors Association (NGA), and the National League of Cities (NLC).

