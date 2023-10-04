Institute for Education Innovation Announces Finalists for the Third Annual Supes' Choice Awards

"Now in its third year, the Supes' Choice Awards have become known in the education industry as one of the top honors recognizing forward-thinking edtech companies." - Doug Roberts, CEO, IEI. Tweet this

Finalists for the Supes' Choice Awards are chosen based on a demonstrated commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity, and engagement. The finalists for each category include:

AI-Powered Education Solution: Scrible, Navigate360

Best Gamification in Learning: Giant Steps, ExploreLearning - Reflex

Excellence in Special Education: Stages Learning - Language Builder: Academic Readiness Intervention System (ARIS), TouchMath

Tutoring Platform: FEV Tutor, Tutor.com and The Princeton Review

College and Career Readiness Solution: Find Your Grind, Credentialate by Edalex

Communications and Family Engagement: AllHere, TalkingPoints

Equity Champion: Clayful Health, Raz-Plus Espanol by Learning A-Z

K-12 Newcomer: Kognity for High School Science, FrenalyticsEDU

Keeping Kids Safe: Navigate360 - ALICE, Navigate360 - P3 Campus

Learning Management System: Jupiter, D2L - Brightspace

Literacy Instructional Solution: NoRedInk, Phonics, Reading, and Me, Read Naturally

Math Instructional Solution: TouchMath, Magma Math

Most Innovative PD Solution: Lexia LETRS, Lexia Aspire Professional Learning and thinkLaw

Operations/Finance/HR Solution: Operoo, Upbeat and iiQ Facilities

SEL Solution of the Year: Sown to Grow, Care Solace

STEM/STEAM Instructional Solution: Kide Science, ExploreLearning Gizmos

Virtual Instructional Experience: Proximity Learning, Tutored by Teachers

Winners will be revealed at the 2023 Supes' Choice Awards Gala taking place on Friday, December 8 in New York City. The Gala is a celebration honoring the finalists and winners that includes dinner, an awards ceremony, and live entertainment. For more information, please visit http://www.supeschoice.com.

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Williamson, Institute for Education Innovation, 5033493548, sarah@swpr-group.com

SOURCE Institute for Education Innovation