Institute for Education Innovation Announces New Startup Showcase for Supes' Choice Awards

A small group of startups will be named "best in show" and invited to present their pitches at the Supes' Choice Awards Gala on December 6 in New York City as well as via livestream.

"Unlike other edtech startup pitch events, the SupeTank pitch sessions will focus on students' needs in the panelists' districts," said Doug Roberts, CEO and founder of IEI. "By blending these panels with district leaders, industry leaders, and investors, edtech startups will receive valuable insights they can act on, and they will have the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with the nation's most forward-thinking district leaders."

Roberts said the format change has benefits for everyone involved. The superintendents in the IEI community are constantly seeking new and innovative solutions that can help them solve challenges in delivering a high quality education for the students they serve. Edtech startup companies who spend time early in their development listening to and learning from superintendents will have a stronger ability to be responsive to the needs of public school students and educators. Moreover, the new SupeTank format will allow IEI to provide guidance and coaching to startup companies at a startup-friendly price.

Startup companies must be selected via a competitive application process to participate in Supes' Choice. To celebrate the K-12 industry's startup founders, IEI is waiving the application fee for all applications submitted and received by April 30, 2024, coinciding with the annual ASU GSV Summit held in San Diego every April. Startups who apply and are accepted will also get their program fee returned to them as a credit on their first IEI event or IEI: Advise engagement.

For more details about the application process for edtech startups, please visit http://www.supeschoice.com.

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

