Institute for Education Innovation Announces Winners of the 2023 Supes' Choice Awards

School District Superintendents Have Selected the Best Products in Today's EdTech Industry
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national school superintendent think tank that serves as the bridge between district leaders and the K-12 industry to develop solutions to the greatest challenges in public education, is excited to announce the winners of its third annual Supes' Choice Awards.
Selected by a panel of K-12 superintendents from across the country, each awardee represents the shared goal of the edtech industry to resolve real-world challenges in the classroom and positively disrupt education. Each winning product, solution, or software was evaluated based on a commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity, and engagement. Winners were revealed at the Supes' Choice Awards Gala in New York City on Friday, December 8.
The Supes' Choice Awards are the only industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents. This award provides a unique opportunity for education companies to showcase their products or solutions and secure the undivided attention of administrators who serve students from various regions and socio-economic backgrounds. Finalists also received coveted feedback from district leaders throughout the judging process.
"Superintendents sit at the nexus of all stakeholder needs in our public schools, from teaching and learning to business operations," remarked Doug Roberts, founder and CEO, IEI. "Supes' Choice was created to amplify and elevate the influence of district leaders in the K-12 industry, and we are so glad that so many global edtech organizations share this belief and have added their solutions to the growing applicant pool each year."
The winners for each category in the Supes' Choice Awards include:
- AI-Powered Education Solution: Navigate360
- Best Gamification in Learning: Giant Steps
- Excellence in Special Education: Stages Learning - Language Builder: Academic - Readiness Intervention System (ARIS)
- Tutoring Platform: FEV Tutor
- College and Career Readiness Solution: Find Your Grind
- Communications and Family Engagement: AllHere
- Equity Champion: Raz-Plus Espanol by Learning A-Z
- K-12 Newcomer: FrenalyticsEDU
- Keeping Kids Safe: Navigate360 - P3 Campus
- Learning Management System: D2L - Brightspace
- Literacy Instructional Solution: NoRedInk
- Math Instructional Solution: Magma Math
- Most Innovative PD Solution: thinkLaw
- Operations/Finance/HR Solution: Operoo
- SEL Solution of the Year: Care Solace
- STEM/STEAM Instructional Solution: Kide Science
- Virtual Instructional Experience: Proximity Learning
In addition, for the first time at the Supes' Choice Awards, IEI presented two edtech leaders with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their efforts in moving the industry forward. Honorees included ClassLink, which provides single sign-on (SSO) authentication solutions for educational applications, and Allovue for its education finance software to help districts better allocate, budget, and manage resources.
Said Roberts, "ClassLink and Allovue are truly groundbreakers in edtech because of their passion for providing the best technology services for districts and their determination to be effective, enduring partners for school leaders long after a solution is implemented."
About the Institute for Education Innovation
Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.
