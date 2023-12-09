Institute for Education Innovation Announces Winners of the 2023 Supes' Choice Awards

"Supes' Choice was created to amplify and elevate the influence of district leaders in the K-12 industry, and we are so glad that so many global edtech organizations share this belief and have added their solutions to the growing applicant pool each year." — Doug Roberts, CEO, IEI Post this

The Supes' Choice Awards are the only industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents. This award provides a unique opportunity for education companies to showcase their products or solutions and secure the undivided attention of administrators who serve students from various regions and socio-economic backgrounds. Finalists also received coveted feedback from district leaders throughout the judging process.

"Superintendents sit at the nexus of all stakeholder needs in our public schools, from teaching and learning to business operations," remarked Doug Roberts, founder and CEO, IEI. "Supes' Choice was created to amplify and elevate the influence of district leaders in the K-12 industry, and we are so glad that so many global edtech organizations share this belief and have added their solutions to the growing applicant pool each year."

The winners for each category in the Supes' Choice Awards include:

AI-Powered Education Solution: Navigate360

Best Gamification in Learning: Giant Steps

Excellence in Special Education: Stages Learning - Language Builder: Academic - Readiness Intervention System (ARIS)

Tutoring Platform: FEV Tutor

College and Career Readiness Solution: Find Your Grind

Communications and Family Engagement: AllHere

Equity Champion: Raz-Plus Espanol by Learning A-Z

K-12 Newcomer: FrenalyticsEDU

Keeping Kids Safe: Navigate360 - P3 Campus

Learning Management System: D2L - Brightspace

Literacy Instructional Solution: NoRedInk

Math Instructional Solution: Magma Math

Most Innovative PD Solution: thinkLaw

Operations/Finance/HR Solution: Operoo

SEL Solution of the Year: Care Solace

STEM/STEAM Instructional Solution: Kide Science

Virtual Instructional Experience: Proximity Learning

In addition, for the first time at the Supes' Choice Awards, IEI presented two edtech leaders with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their efforts in moving the industry forward. Honorees included ClassLink, which provides single sign-on (SSO) authentication solutions for educational applications, and Allovue for its education finance software to help districts better allocate, budget, and manage resources.

Said Roberts, "ClassLink and Allovue are truly groundbreakers in edtech because of their passion for providing the best technology services for districts and their determination to be effective, enduring partners for school leaders long after a solution is implemented."

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

