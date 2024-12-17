Institute for Education Innovation Announces Winners of the 2024 Supes' Choice Awards

School District Superintendents Have Selected the Best Products in Today's EdTech Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national think tank bridging the gap between district leaders and the K–12 industry, is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Supes' Choice Awards. These awards honor the most innovative education startups and leaders who are helping transform K–12 education.

This year, the Supes' Choice Awards expanded to a three-day event in New York City that included the Supes' Choice Gala and the "Supe Tank" ed tech startup pitch competition, the nation's only startup pitch competition judged exclusively by school superintendents. District leaders, EdTech innovators, and solution providers were brought together for meaningful conversations and collaborations aimed at tackling the greatest challenges in education.

The Gala recognized both emerging education solutions and district leaders who are making lasting contributions to the field. The winners of the 2024 Supe Tank Startup Pitch Competition's "Best in Show" award were:

In addition to these companies, several district leaders were honored for their outstanding leadership:

Social Media Innovator Award: Dr. Aurelia Henirquez, Superintendent, Port Chester Public Schools, Port Chester, NY

Public Schools, The Inaugural Traci Davis and Dr. Susan Enfield She-Roic Leadership Award: Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross , Superintendent, Ypsilanti Community Schools, Ypsilanti, MI

, Superintendent, Community Schools, Excellence in Empowerment Award: Dr. Josha Talison , Superintendent, Ecorse Public Schools, Ecorse, MI

, Superintendent, Public Schools, The Inaugural Hank Grishman Consistency in Leadership Award: Mr. Hank Grishman , Superintendent, Jericho Union Free School District, Jericho, NY

, Superintendent, Jericho Union Free School District, Dwight Jones Courageous Leadership Award: Dr. Rick Cobb , Superintendent, Mid-Del School District, Midwest City, OK

The Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to Apptegy in recognition of their years of dedicated service in supporting school districts and enhancing community engagement.

These awards celebrate the significant contributions of both solutions and leadership that are advancing education. IEI is committed to facilitating collaboration between district leaders and innovators to drive impactful, sustainable change in education.

About the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI):

IEI is a national think tank that connects district leaders with the resources and relationships needed to tackle the most pressing challenges in K–12 education. By fostering partnerships between educators and solution providers, IEI ensures that innovation aligns with the needs of schools and students. Learn more at http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

