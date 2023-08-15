Institute for Education Innovation Appoints Tom Burton as Chief Academic Officer

School Leader and Career Educator Tapped to Drive Leadership Development Events for Superintendents
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national school superintendent think tank working to ensure that empowered leaders have the influence, access, resources, and support they need to empower their students, today announced the appointment of Tom Burton as its new Chief Academic Officer. As Chief Academic Officer, Burton will draw from more than 35 years of experience as a proven and dynamic school leader to develop leadership development experiences and content for IEI's national summits, as well as facilitate the rollout of new open regional workshops focused on leadership development for educators at all levels, including teachers and building administrators.
"As one of the most respected superintendent voices in K-12 education known for his innovative leadership, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and unique perspectives to IEI that will enhance our members' learning opportunities," said Doug Roberts, CEO and founder of the Institute for Education Innovation. "Having served as an educator for over three and a half decades, Tom has a direct line of sight into the issues and challenges superintendents are facing today and is uniquely qualified to provide valuable insights that our members can take back to their districts."
IEI hosts various member events designed to develop and nurture novel ideas to affect meaningful and sustainable change in K-12 education. In his new role, Burton will leverage his network and experience as a career educator to identify and secure speakers who will bring diverse and fresh perspectives to IEI events – driving high-quality and innovative learning opportunities for IEI's members. In addition, he will be managing a series of leadership development workshops, helping to create compelling content designed for educators from the teacher level through the superintendent level.
"I've dedicated my entire career to working collaboratively with others to positively impact the lives of students, teachers, and the educational community. Creating equitable opportunities for students to help them define a pathway with durable skills for their future was always the ultimate goal," said Burton. "As I move into the next phase of my career, I remain committed to that purpose and look forward to working with superintendents and education leaders across the country to foster actionable ideas that empower, strengthen skills, and inspire students."
Prior to joining IEI, Burton served as superintendent for Princeton City Schools District in Ohio, where he was a fierce and vocal advocate for students and staff. Burton joined Princeton City Schools District in 2015, and has served as an educator since 1987. He has collected several awards throughout his career, including the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation's Outstanding Superintendent Performance Award of Excellence, Workforce Council of Southwest Ohio's Workforce Champion Award for Outstanding Leadership, Northwest Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Community Champion Award, the Gordon Vars Lifetime Achievement Award, Sharonville Chamber of Commerce's 2018 Business Person of the Year Award, and Ohio Middle-Level Association's Educator of the Year Award. He retired from his superintendent role at Princeton City Schools District at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
To learn more about IEI events and membership opportunities, please visit https://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.
About the Institute for Education Innovation
Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.
