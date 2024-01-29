Institute for Women's Policy Research Welcomes Dr. Jamila K. Taylor as New President and CEO!

"All women deserve a clear path to success and well-being, and IWPR is making that happen. I am thrilled to be selected as this historic organization's new leader and am eager to get to work advancing women's economic equity," said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor. Post this

Dr. Taylor is a national health equity leader, seasoned health policy researcher, and social justice advocate. A renowned health policy expert, Dr. Taylor's work prior to joining IWPR centered on issues related to maternal health and reproductive justice, the structural barriers to health care access, racial and gender disparities in health outcomes, and the intersections between health care and economic justice.

"Words cannot adequately express how excited I am to be joining the IWPR team. I am honored that the Board of Directors selected me as this historic organization's new leader at such a pivotal time. I am eager to set a path for IWPR that builds upon its reputation as a trusted economic equity think tank, producing ground-breaking research and bold policy solutions that advance gender equality in ways that are meaningful and long-lasting. All women and girls deserve clear paths to success and optimal well-being, and IWPR is at the forefront of ensuring a robust future for them—the strength of this country hinges on their success," said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor.

In announcing Dr. Taylor's new role, the IWPR Board of Directors reiterated its commitment to ensuring she has the tools and resources necessary to ensure a successful tenure as IWPR's new President and CEO. Daisy Chin-Lor, who has served as IWPR's Interim President and CEO for the past year, will continue to serve on the Board, providing additional support to Dr. Taylor as needed.

"It has been an honor to serve as the Interim CEO over the past year. As I step back into my role on the IWPR Board, I carry with me the profound impact of our collective efforts by an amazing team. Grateful for the journey and confident in the continued success of IWPR under Jamila's strong leadership," said Daisy Chin-Lor, IWPR Interim President and CEO.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research strives to win economic equity for all women and eliminate barriers to their full participation in society. As a leading national think tank, IWPR builds evidence to shape policies that grow women's power and influence, close inequality gaps, and improve the economic well-being of families. Learn more at IWPR.org and follow us on Twitter.

