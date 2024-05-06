Institute of Noetic Sciences Reveals Esteemed Lineup for BEYOND: Global Mind Change in Action

"He knew that bridging the divide between inner and outer space was crucial to our survival, and was the next necessary step in our collective evolution. The state of our world today demands this reconciliation." —Claudia Welss Post this

IONS scientists Dean Radin, Helané Wahbeh, Arnaud Delorme, Garrett Yount, and Cédric Cannard will present their latest research and introduce the finalists for IONS' 2024 Linda G. O'Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize.

"BEYOND: Global Mind Change in Action" will focus on the four themes of extraordinary human capacities, nonlocal consciousness, global mind change in action, and experiential explorations. We will also explore how nonlocal consciousness connects with topics ranging from Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), artificial intelligence (AI), environmental collapse/climate, the use of psychedelics for healing, and the foundations of science.

Throughout the event, Calls to Action and Paths to Participation will be shared to help create a global mind change movement. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the IONS global community, comprising over 65 countries, through roundtable discussions, one-on-one networking, interactive exhibitor booths and much more.

"Apollo 14 astronaut and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Capt. Edgar Mitchell founded IONS to discover the science behind the savikalpa samãdhi experience he had in space while returning home from the moon in which he perceived no "other", according to IONS Board Chair and Interim CEO Claudia Welss. "He knew that bridging the divide between inner and outer space was crucial to our survival, and was the next necessary step in our collective evolution. The state of our world today demands this reconciliation."

To see the full presenter lineup and to register for the conference, please visit the IONS website at noetic.org/beyond.

About IONS

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit scientific research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit www.noetic.org.

