Institutions Using Data to Impact Teaching and Learning Earn Top Honors at 1EdTech Learning Impact

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational institutions putting data in the hands of educators to help learning earned top honors at this year's 1EdTech Learning Impact Awards.

1EdTech® Consortium (1EdTech), the world's leading non-profit collaborative committed to creating an open, trusted, and innovative edtech ecosystem, recognized eight edtech projects during the 2024 Learning Impact Conference. The Learning Impact program recognizes evidence-based breakthrough digital learning solutions, partnerships, and bold strategies implemented in an educational setting to power unlimited potential in every learner.

Platinum Awards went to Clarity, submitted by Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and LearningMate, and uHoo Analytics, submitted by Kennesaw State University.

Clarity is a reporting and data lake solution designed to empower students, parents, and the school community with actionable data. It integrates academic, behavioral, and experience data from LMS, SIS, Survey, and Communications tools to provide a unified platform for analysis and action. With its advanced data visualization through web apps, mobile apps, and BI tools, Clarity utilizes early warning and algorithmic benchmarks to notify parents, teachers, students, and district leadership of actions they can take to improve course performance.

uHoo Analytics also distributes actionable analytics to faculty, and the program has built-in training that prepares faculty to examine the uHoo data to identify student and instructional challenges, diagnose causes, predict outcomes, and prescribe solutions. By leveraging faculty research expertise and uHoo Analytics, faculty have insight into key measures of student success.

"1EdTech's Learning Impact Awards highlight the most effective uses of innovative teaching and learning technology in practice," said Sandra DeCastro, vice president of marketing and higher education programs for 1EdTech. "We congratulate all of this year's winners who showcased projects that offer clear evidence of enhancing learning impact and outcomes and can inspire others."

The 2024 Learning Impact Award Winners are:

Platinum Awards

Clarity, submitted by Idaho Digital Learning Alliance

uHoo Analytics, submitted by Kennesaw State University

Gold Awards

The Impact of Inclusive Access at Navarro College , submitted by Navarro College and VitalSource

, submitted by and VitalSource MyInnerGenius Helps IBM Solve a Global Talent Shortage Problem, submitted by MyInnerGenius and IBM

Silver Awards

Achieving On-Time Graduation through Focused Student Support, submitted by Prince William County Schools and SchoolStatus

Navigatr, submitted by WorkSkills Kingston and Navigatr

Bronze Awards

StrataTech Ocuweld Replatforming and Content Sync, submitted by IntraEdge and Unicon

Bridging Gaps, Building Futures: GaTutor's Visionary Approach to Online Tutoring, submitted by Georgia Virtual Learning

The Learning Impact Awards finalists are judged on their impact on personalized learning, institutional performance, and the digital learning ecosystem. Award winners are selected after presentations with educators from K-12 and higher education, and evaluations from the edtech community.

1EdTech's Learning Impact Awards page lists the 24 finalists and links to their projects.

1EdTech also recognized members who made significant contributions to evolving its work through Individual Leadership Awards and Power Learner Potential Awards. Yong-Sang Cho from 1EdTech Korea was honored with the 2024 Technical Award for providing exceptional leadership in 1EdTech's technical activities over many years and in several areas.

Finally, 1EdTech congratulated 21 new TrustEd App Certification Leaders (TACL) who successfully completed five rigorous learning modules to help them build an open, trusted and innovative ecosystem, that fits their institution's specific needs, to power learner potential.

About 1EdTech

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading education providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers who collaborate to accelerate an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem. We power learner potential by creating the foundation for a learner-centered and future-ready ecosystem where products work together to improve teaching and learning for all.

1EdTech hosts the annual Learning Impact Conference, Digital Credentials Summit, and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas shaping the future of learning. The 1EdTech Foundation, an affiliated public charity, uses philanthropic funds to support 1EdTech's vision. Visit our website at 1edtech.org.

