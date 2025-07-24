Instructor-Led Social Sauna & Cold Plunge Experience Opening in Westchase

"What we offer is different from your typical cold plunge or sauna session. Revivery is a guided, shared experience that melds the science-proven physical benefits of temperature exposure with the mental health benefits of social wellness," said Tricia Will, Revivery Co-Founder. Post this

"We are thrilled and proud to bring Revivery to Tampa. What we offer is different from your typical cold plunge or sauna session. Revivery is a guided, shared experience that melds the science-proven physical benefits of temperature exposure with the mental health benefits of social wellness," said Tricia Will, Revivery Co-Founder. "Our members experience faster recovery, reduced inflammation and soreness and probably most importantly, a fortitude they'll bring with them throughout their day-to-day lives. It also creates a bond with others that is real and meaningful."

The benefits of contrast therapy have been well documented. Scientific data shows improved cardiovascular health, improved sleep, better overall mood, and a reduction in anxiety and depression.

Coupling the benefits of traditional sauna and cold plunge with the benefits of Revivery's guided method amplifies these benefits by creating a shared experience that combats loneliness and creates a new social support network.

"Over the years we've seen the onset of a loneliness epidemic that we are working to combat, and we feel that Revivery can be the solution," said Annette Scott, Revivery Co-Founder. "We know that doing hard things together makes you stronger and the social experience is key."

Revivery is a 3,000 square foot space located at 4022 Tampa Rd Suite A6 & A7. It features two Nordic saunas that can accommodate up to 20 people and two cold plunges that can hold 18 people. However, to ensure an intimate and impactful journey, class sizes are purposefully limited to 12-14 members per session, lasting just under an hour, spent moving between sauna and cold plunge experiences.

Revivery's sauna and cold plunge buildout is completely customized and proprietary. The cold plunges are in-ground, hand poured 1,500 gallon plunges featuring custom filtration systems that turn over water every 17 seconds. The saunas are Nordic saunas that were custom built for this space.

"Our goal was to create a space that's beautiful and high-end but still accessible and comfortable. We've been very intentional in the planning, the concept and the design so we can scale and grow Revivery to reach as many people as possible," said Scott.

Revivery was founded by two Tampa-based entrepreneurs and local business owners who've spent years in the wellness space: Tricia Will who owns South Tampa CrossFit and Annette Scott, who owns Kodawari, a South Tampa yoga studio.

Learn more about Revivery at www.revivery.co.

