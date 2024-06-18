Instrumental Group Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces List

"I believe our culture is the greatest competitive advantage that we have among HubSpot Elite Solutions providers, and for the talent pool of candidates seeking to thrive in an environment where their talent can be unleashed and nurtured." -Eric Pratt, CEO & Founder, Instrumental Group Post this

The Inc. Best Workplaces award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of company culture, employee benefits, and overall employee satisfaction. Instrumental Group was selected from thousands of applicants, placing it among the top 535 companies, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to their employees.

Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc., said, "Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

A Win for Human-Centric Values & Doing It the Right Way

As a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, Instrumental Group succeeds when its clients grow and scale their businesses on the HubSpot platform. The company's driving force and reason for being is focused on serving the people behind the businesses and those businesses' customers. To succeed in creating that alignment of vectors of people, process, and technology, Instrumental Group has had to be adept at establishing and living up to its core values.

Instrumental Group has taken a unique approach to developing and reinforcing core values through a combination of learning and ongoing practice and a culture of shared accountability to embody those values in interactions among coworkers and with clients. Employees at Instrumental read and study a host of principle-centered books, including "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," "Leadership & Self-Deception," "The 4 Agreements," and "The 5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity" to bring a common language and understanding of effective interpersonal communication.

Instrumental Group's Core Values

"When I started the agency in 2009, I knew that our team would need to center ourselves on a set of principles and values. I believe principles to be enduring, and bigger than any one individual. As the agency grew, the complexity of how principles are integrated into the culture has changed, but the result hasn't—our people, including employees and clients—can trust that they are in an environment that honors individuals' contributions, autonomy, and unique qualities within a team environment. I believe our culture is the greatest competitive advantage that we have among HubSpot Elite Solutions providers, and for the talent pool of candidates seeking to thrive in an environment where their talent can be unleashed and nurtured." - Eric Pratt, CEO & Founder, Instrumental Group

At the heart of Instrumental Group's success are its core values, which guide the company's mission and culture. These principle-based values promote a mixture of independence and interdependence that allow individuals to excel while fostering a collaborative environment:

Humanistic: People come first. By treating our team, partners, and clients with empathy and compassion, we all win.

Impact Driven: Clients need results, we know that. Focusing on impact ensures we create value in everything we offer.

Resourceful: We know how to get scrappy and exhaustive in bending technology to meet our clients' requirements.

Team Oriented: Solo acts and generalists only go so far, which is why we believe in working within tactical teams with deep expertise.

Accountable: Successful partnerships require accountability. We're accountable to each other and the solutions we promise.

Always Learning: Operating in the ever-changing world of technology requires constant evolution of strategies and education.

Creating a Connected Culture

Instrumental Group has embraced a hybrid work environment, with the majority of employees based outside Colorado while still maintaining office headquarters in Golden. Despite the geographical distance, the agency has implemented numerous virtual events and initiatives to ensure employees remain connected and engaged. This includes virtual team-building activities, regular company-wide meetings, and various wellness programs.

About Instrumental Group

Instrumental Group is a full-service digital transformation agency and a top global HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner specializing in sales and marketing solutions. Founded with a vision to help businesses grow and scale, Instrumental Group offers a range of services, including HubSpot migrations, onboarding, CRM development, API integration, and system optimization; inbound marketing, ABM campaigns, SEM services, multimedia services; and website redesign and development. With a focus on implementing transformative digital strategies with creative talent and technical expertise, Instrumental Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional results for its clients.

For more information about Instrumental Group, visit www.instrumental.net.

