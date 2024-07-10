Instrumental Group Unveils Learn LMS: Revolutionizing Learning Management with Seamless HubSpot Integration

Instrumental Group proudly announces the launch of Learn LMS, an innovative learning management system meticulously crafted to bring the renowned HubSpot Academy experience to your organization. Built entirely on HubSpot, Learn LMS integrates seamlessly with HubSpot's suite of tools, offering a robust platform for creating interactive and engaging educational content. With features like multiple quizzes per lesson, support for diverse content types, and fully customizable course pages, Learn LMS simplifies the creation and management of learning experiences. This cutting-edge app is set to revolutionize how businesses deliver training and education, maximizing user engagement and enhancing the value of the HubSpot ecosystem.
GOLDEN, Colo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Instrumental Group announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built a native app for HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.
Learn LMS is a powerful learning management system designed to seamlessly operate within HubSpot, offering an intuitive and integrated experience without the need for separate management tools. The following features are considered most key:
- User-friendly interface crafted to enhance the learning experience, outperforming other 'native' options
- Hosts various content types including videos, PDFs, Google Slide decks, and PowerPoint presentations
- Supports multiple quizzes per lesson or chapter, with options for single or multiple correct answers
- Allows course admins to designate particular courses as prerequisites to create learning paths
- Leverages HubSpot's tools for marketing automation, CRM, and content management to enhance the learning experience
HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.
"We've always admired the HubSpot Academy experience, and our goal with Learn LMS is to bring that same level of excellence to a broader audience. By building this app natively on HubSpot, we're offering an intuitive and seamless learning management solution that allows HubSpot customers to provide their users with a top-tier educational experience. We believe that empowering organizations with such tools will drive engagement, learning, and growth across the board." - Julian Ceballos, VP of Product
