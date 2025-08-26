Instruqt Announces HANDS-ON 2025: The First Developer Adoption Conference for Go-To-Market Teams

Instruqt, the leading platform for hands-on product adoption, today announced HANDS-ON 2025, the first and leading developer adoption conference designed specifically for go-to-market (GTM) professionals. The free virtual event takes place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 10:30 am ET. HANDS-ON will bring together GTM leaders shaping the future of how developers learn, adopt, and champion products. The two-hour program is curated for software company professionals across marketing, sales, and education who want to connect with developers and demonstrate the true value of their products.

Shaping the future of developer adoption through empathy, insight, and real-world tactics

