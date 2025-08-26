Instruqt Announces HANDS-ON 2025: The First Developer Adoption Conference for Go-To-Market Teams

Instruqt, the leading platform for hands-on product adoption, today announced HANDS-ON 2025, the first and leading developer adoption conference designed specifically for go-to-market (GTM) professionals. The free virtual event takes place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 10:30 am ET. HANDS-ON will bring together GTM leaders shaping the future of how developers learn, adopt, and champion products. The two-hour program is curated for software company professionals across marketing, sales, and education who want to connect with developers and demonstrate the true value of their products.
Shaping the future of developer adoption through empathy, insight, and real-world tactics
AMSTERDAM, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the leading platform for hands-on product adoption, today announced HANDS-ON 2025, the first and leading developer adoption conference designed specifically for go-to-market (GTM) professionals. The free virtual event takes place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 10:30 am ET.
HANDS-ON will bring together GTM leaders shaping the future of how developers learn, adopt, and champion products. The two-hour program is curated for software company professionals across marketing, sales, and education who want to connect with developers and demonstrate the true value of their products.
A virtual experience for GTM leaders
HANDS-ON is purpose-built for GTM professionals who need to earn developer trust through authentic, hands-on experiences. Attendees will include:
- Marketing teams: Product marketers, DevRel, developer marketers, and growth marketers
- Sales teams: Sales engineers (SEs), solutions architects, and technical sales professionals
- Education and enablement teams: Technical trainers, customer success, enablement, and learning & development (L&D teams)
Agenda highlights
- Welcome & Keynote: Developer Empathy: The Key to Unlocking GTM Success by Arun Gupta, DevRel Coach, Open Source Strategist, GTM Advisor (formerly Intel, Amazon, Apple)
- 6 Developer Adoption Trends to Watch in 2026 by Jono Bacon, CEO & Founder, Stateshift
- Hands-on, at Scale: Real Tactics That Actually Work by Amanda Saavedra, Value Operations Director, Elastic and Raghu Viswanathan, VP of Education, Academia and Documentation, MongoDB
Why attend
In today's AI-fueled, developer-first world, hands-on experience and developer empathy are the keys to unlocking growth. HANDS-ON will equip GTM teams with strategies, tactics, and inspiration to meet developers where they are, create meaningful product experiences, and accelerate adoption.
"HANDS-ON reflects Instruqt's mission to empower developer engagement and accelerate adoption," said Sean Lauer, VP of Marketing & Product. "The event unites top minds to share what works, what's next, and how GTM teams succeed with empathy and hands-on learning."
Event details
- Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
- Time: 10:30 am ET
- Format: Free and virtual
- Registration: instruqt.com/hands-on
