Instruqt Introduces Robust Instructor Tools, Enhanced Lab UI, and Marketing Capabilities to Boost Developer Adoption and Learning Outcomes

"With these innovations, Instruqt continues to redefine the hands-on lab experience," said Coert Baart, CEO of Instruqt. "Our latest product updates reflect our dedication to creating immersive, effective learning journeys for engineers and technical teams worldwide, helping organizations achieve their business goals faster and more efficiently."

Instructor tools

The new instructor tools offer instructors a robust set of capabilities to manage, monitor, and engage with participants seamlessly during live sessions. This suite of tools ensures a supportive, efficient training environment, enabling smooth instructor-led sessions that improve participant engagement and learning outcomes through:

Real-time participant monitoring: Instructors can easily track user progress and see who needs assistance.

Raise-hand functionality: Participants can alert instructors when they need help, fostering better engagement.

Centralized communication: Instructors can manage messaging, share formatted code, and collaborate seamlessly within a single platform.

Screen sharing & collaboration: Learners can share their screens, enabling instructors to directly view and collaborate on participants' screens to monitor progress in real-time and offer immediate assistance

Learn more about instructor tools in this video.

New lab UI

Instruqt's redesigned lab UI offers greater flexibility, upgrading an already intuitive end-user experience and helping customers better achieve their goals. Content creators can customize the lab experience to boost engagement and drive product adoption. The improved usability allows users to easily navigate and understand complex products, leading to higher completion rates and knowledge retention. With an appealing modern design, instructors can confidently use Instruqt in workshops and other high-visibility situations.

Landing page creator

With the new landing page creator, Instruqt users can create tailored, high-impact landing pages to support lead generation campaigns:

Efficient page creation: Quickly create landing pages from within Instruqt as you build out your content.

More customization: Tailored landing pages with brand-specific logos, colors, and URLs.

Improved reporting: Access to detailed analytics, including page views, leads, and conversion rates.

SEO optimization: Increased visibility and reach with SEO-friendly features.

Learn more about Instruqt's landing page creator in this video.

Loading UX

Instruqt's new loading UX transforms the learning experience by letting users dive into content without waiting for a lab to load. With real-time assignment previews and smooth lab transitions, users stay engaged while tracks load in the background, creating a frictionless journey from start to finish. This update addresses one of our top customer requests, streamlining hands-on learning, improving user satisfaction, and delivering immediate value for both learners and content creators.

Learn more about the new loading UX in this video.

Scroll to section

The new scroll to section feature makes learning effortless by enabling easy navigation within assignments. With one click of a button or link, learners instantly get the right information, reducing time spent on navigation and enabling a smoother assignment flow.

Learn more about the new scroll to section functionality in this video.

Persistent feedback tab

The new persistent feedback tab empowers learners to provide feedback directly within the learning interface. This real-time interaction capability enables Instruqt to continuously optimize learning experiences based on user input, making it an essential tool for educational refinement and user satisfaction.

"Our goal is to drive deeper engagement and improve outcomes for our customers," said Sean Lauer, VP of Marketing & Product at Instruqt. "Each new feature is crafted to simplify the user journey and empower instructors and content creators to deliver impactful experiences, maximizing the adoption and engagement of even the most complex products."

