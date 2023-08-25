Instruqt Launches Single Sign-On (SSO) for a Faster and Smoother Hands-on Labs Experience

Instruqt launches Single Sign-On (SSO), enabling convenient access to the hands-on labs with a single set of credentials. It enhances authentication and security by eliminating the need for separate login credentials for each service.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the #1 growth-focused virtual IT lab, today announced the support for Single-Sign-On (SSO). Customers can now integrate Instruqt with identity providers like Okta, SAML, Google, and Azure, so users can easily and securely authenticate and access their accounts using their existing SSO credentials.

"Streamlining access to the hands-on labs on Instruqt is a win for our customers and their users. With SSO, the Instruqt experience will be even more seamless, secure, and efficient," says Coert Baart, CEO of Instruqt.

Instruqt Single Sign-On: Enhancing Security, Simplifying Access, and Maximizing Productivity

Effortless Login: Say goodbye to the hassle of remembering multiple passwords. With SSO, users can access Instruqt using their primary enterprise credentials.

Boosted Security: By consolidating logins, users reduce the risk of password-related breaches. Our SSO feature complies with top-notch security standards to ensure your data's safety.

Enhanced User Management: Centralised authentication makes managing, monitoring, and modifying user access easier.

Seamless Integration: Our SSO integrates smoothly with popular identity providers, ensuring your transition is as painless as possible. We support Okta, SAML, Google, and Azure.

Instruqt removes the biggest technology adoption barrier.

Getting started is one of the hardest parts of learning a new product. With on-demand labs and pre-configured infrastructure, the barrier to trying new software is lowered, eliminating the need to understand or provision underlying infrastructure. With Instruqt, everything runs smoothly in a standard web browser, so you can put aside concerns about firewall restrictions, incompatible devices, or security software hampering your software. Instruqt enables you to offer a guided, hands-on user experience to help your customers and users learn exactly how, when, and why to use your software.

About Instruqt:

Instruqt offers the simplest path to create interactive demos, workshops, and training that mirror real product experiences. It enables software companies to educate and sell to modern buyers and users with an authentic, immersive experience. Companies like Hashicorp, MongoDB, Red Hat, Okta, Datadog, and others use Instruqt to generate millions of dollars in the pipeline and account expansion. Since launching in 2018, Instruqt has hosted more than 1.6 million training and sales demos, built by more than 2,000 active content creators to more than a million engaged prospects and learners. https://instruqt.com/

