Instruqt Launches State of Developer Adoption 2025 Report

"Developer adoption isn't a content challenge—it's a product experience challenge," said Sean Lauer, VP of Marketing & Product at Instruqt. "Our research shows that teams who embrace hands-on, real-world learning are seeing faster onboarding, deeper engagement, and stronger developer advocacy. That's not just a best practice anymore—it's a competitive advantage."

Key findings from the 2025 report

Hands-on training drives adoption. Despite the continued reliance on traditional formats like written documentation (72%) and video tutorials (67.1%), hands-on, real-world training is ranked as the most effective method for developer enablement—yet only 32.9% of companies are using it today.

Budget and complexity of technology remain top blockers. 42.7% of respondents cited both budget constraints and the complexity of technology as the main challenges slowing down adoption efforts.

Measurement matters. Over half of organizations (57.3%) track product usage as their primary adoption metric, with nearly 60% reporting that it takes one to three months for developers to fully adopt new software.

The future is community-driven and personalized. Developer community engagement (57.3%), personalized learning paths (52.4%), and real-time feedback (51.2%) topped the list of future priorities for improving adoption.

Based on a survey of go-to-market (GTM) teams, like marketing, DevRel, and sales, across companies of all sizes, the report dives into how organizations are adapting their strategies to meet rising developer expectations.

"Developer Marketing Alliance teamed up with Instruqt to uncover why developer adoption is still such a challenge — despite all the tools and resources out there. The State of Developer Adoption 2025 report goes beyond surface-level tactics to show what's really working, where teams are falling short, and how to create onboarding experiences developers actually want," said Richard King, Founder and CEO at Developer Marketing Alliance.

Why developer adoption is harder—and more important—than ever

The developer adoption gap is widening. While tech companies continue to invest in content and education, many struggle to turn developer attention into lasting engagement and product usage. This report exposes the misalignment between strategy and impact—and offers a new blueprint for teams to close the gap with more immersive, scalable, and data-driven experiences.

Forward-thinking software companies are moving away from static, one-size-fits-all content in favor of interactive, real-world experiences that mirror how developers learn and build. Instruqt's research makes it clear: the developer experience must be hands-on, personalized, and measurable.

"At Instruqt, we believe that learning should feel real, intuitive, and engaging," said Lauer. "This report validates what we hear every day from our customers: developers don't just want documentation—they want to get hands-on. The companies delivering that experience are winning adoption and loyalty."

The State of Developer Adoption 2025 is packed with actionable insights, benchmarks, and proven strategies to help marketing, sales, and education teams better connect with developers in the year ahead.

Access the full report at stateofdeveloperadoption.com.

