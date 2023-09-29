Instruqt Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II/ SOC 3 Compliance

"We are proud to offer our customers a secure and reliable platform for their hands-on demos and training needs." AdI Mochtar, Co-founder and CTO of Instruqt. Tweet this

Instruqt's SOC 2 compliance reinforces the company's mission to empower organizations to attract and engage with prospects, customers, and employees with hands-on demos and training. Instead of companies having to tell customers why they should buy their product, prospects can experience the product in scalable, browser-based sandbox environments.

SOC 2 compliance demonstrates that an organization has key controls and objectives to safeguard information and that the controls are effective. SOC 2 reports are a globally recognized standard based on the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) existing Trust Services Criteria (TSC). The report aims to evaluate an organization's information systems relevant to five trust criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information and systems. The SOC 2 attestation is renewed annually.

For more information about Instruqt and its SOC 2/ SOC 3 compliance, please visit

https://instruqt.com/compliance

About Instruqt:

Instruqt offers the simplest path to create interactive demos, workshops, and training that mirror real product experiences. It enables software companies to educate and sell to modern buyers and users with an authentic, immersive experience. Companies like Hashicorp, MongoDB, Red Hat, Okta, Datadog, and others use Instruqt to generate millions of dollars in the pipeline and account expansion. Since launching in 2018, Instruqt has hosted more than 1.6 million training and sales demos, built by more than 2,000 active content creators to more than a million engaged prospects and learners. https://instruqt.com/

