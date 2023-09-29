Instruqt Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II/ SOC 3 Compliance

Instruqt announces its achievement of SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 compliance. This milestone demonstrates its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of security, data protection, and internal controls.
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the #1 growth-focused virtual IT lab, announced it has achieved compliance for both System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II and SOC 3. The certifications attest to the company's controls around securing customer data and were achieved through a rigorous audit process conducted by an independent third party.
"Engaging in the rigorous audit process necessary to attain SOC 2 and SOC 3 compliance highlights Instruqt's deep commitment to achieving the highest standards of security, data protection, and internal controls. We are proud to offer our customers a secure and reliable platform for their hands-on demos and training needs." AdI Mochtar, Co-founder and CTO of Instruqt.
Instruqt's SOC 2 compliance reinforces the company's mission to empower organizations to attract and engage with prospects, customers, and employees with hands-on demos and training. Instead of companies having to tell customers why they should buy their product, prospects can experience the product in scalable, browser-based sandbox environments.
SOC 2 compliance demonstrates that an organization has key controls and objectives to safeguard information and that the controls are effective. SOC 2 reports are a globally recognized standard based on the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) existing Trust Services Criteria (TSC). The report aims to evaluate an organization's information systems relevant to five trust criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information and systems. The SOC 2 attestation is renewed annually.
About Instruqt:
Instruqt offers the simplest path to create interactive demos, workshops, and training that mirror real product experiences. It enables software companies to educate and sell to modern buyers and users with an authentic, immersive experience. Companies like Hashicorp, MongoDB, Red Hat, Okta, Datadog, and others use Instruqt to generate millions of dollars in the pipeline and account expansion. Since launching in 2018, Instruqt has hosted more than 1.6 million training and sales demos, built by more than 2,000 active content creators to more than a million engaged prospects and learners. https://instruqt.com/
