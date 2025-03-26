Instruqt Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Renewal, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security

Instruqt completed SOC 2 Type 2 renewal, reinforcing enterprise-grade security and trust for hands-on product adoption experiences.
AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the go-to platform for software companies looking to engage developers through hands-on product adoption, proudly announces its SOC 2 Type 2 audit renewal. This achievement reaffirms Instruqt's commitment to delivering a secure, reliable, and compliant platform for hands-on product adoption, technical training, and sales enablement.
Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance requires rigorous, independent third-party audits, ensuring that Instruqt meets the highest standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This annual renewal underscores Instruqt's ongoing dedication to safeguarding customer data and providing a trusted platform for businesses worldwide.
Delivering security and trust for hands-on engagement
"Security and compliance are at the heart of everything we do," said Sean Lauer, VP of Marketing & Product at Instruqt. "By renewing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, we're reinforcing our commitment to protecting our customers' data while enabling them to showcase their technology with confidence."
With security and compliance as a core priority, Instruqt enables organizations to scale hands-on demos, training, and workshops without compromising data protection. By meeting globally recognized security standards, Instruqt helps its customers deliver engaging experiences in a secure, enterprise-ready environment.
What this means for Instruqt customers
For Instruqt's customers, these certifications translate into:
- Enhanced trust – Verified security controls and best practices ensure data integrity and confidentiality.
- Enterprise-grade security – Meets the highest industry standards for managing information security risks.
- Seamless compliance – Customers can confidently integrate Instruqt into their security and compliance frameworks.
For more information on Instruqt's SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, visit instruqt.com/compliance.
About Instruqt
Instruqt is the go-to platform for software companies looking to engage developers through hands-on product adoption. We make complex technology easy to understand through interactive, real-world experiences that showcase true product value. Our platform enables marketing, sales, and education teams at cutting-edge companies like MongoDB, Datadog, Hashicorp, and Google to create immersive demos, self-guided trials, and scalable training—without the extra complexity. By integrating seamlessly across the go-to-market journey, Instruqt empowers businesses to attract qualified leads, accelerate sales cycles, and build product champions. Learn more at www.instruqt.com.
Media Contact
Sean Lauer, Instruqt, 1 201-323-4189, [email protected], https://instruqt.com/
SOURCE Instruqt
