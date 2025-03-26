Instruqt Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Renewal, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security

"By renewing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, we're reinforcing our commitment to protecting our customers' data while enabling them to showcase their technology with confidence." --Sean Lauer, VP of Marketing & Product at Instruqt Post this

Delivering security and trust for hands-on engagement

"Security and compliance are at the heart of everything we do," said Sean Lauer, VP of Marketing & Product at Instruqt. "By renewing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, we're reinforcing our commitment to protecting our customers' data while enabling them to showcase their technology with confidence."

With security and compliance as a core priority, Instruqt enables organizations to scale hands-on demos, training, and workshops without compromising data protection. By meeting globally recognized security standards, Instruqt helps its customers deliver engaging experiences in a secure, enterprise-ready environment.

What this means for Instruqt customers

For Instruqt's customers, these certifications translate into:

Enhanced trust – Verified security controls and best practices ensure data integrity and confidentiality.

Enterprise-grade security – Meets the highest industry standards for managing information security risks.

Seamless compliance – Customers can confidently integrate Instruqt into their security and compliance frameworks.

For more information on Instruqt's SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, visit instruqt.com/compliance.

About Instruqt

Instruqt is the go-to platform for software companies looking to engage developers through hands-on product adoption. We make complex technology easy to understand through interactive, real-world experiences that showcase true product value. Our platform enables marketing, sales, and education teams at cutting-edge companies like MongoDB, Datadog, Hashicorp, and Google to create immersive demos, self-guided trials, and scalable training—without the extra complexity. By integrating seamlessly across the go-to-market journey, Instruqt empowers businesses to attract qualified leads, accelerate sales cycles, and build product champions. Learn more at www.instruqt.com.

