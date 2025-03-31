Insubuy Celebrates 25 Years as a Pioneer in the Travel Insurance Industry

"Our continuing innovation, superb USA-based staff, and unrivaled convenience ensures that even after 25 years, the best is yet to come," said James Nuttall, General Manager of Insubuy. Post this

"From our humble beginnings in a Virginia garage to becoming the premier online travel insurance solutions marketplace, Insubuy has achieved many milestones over the past 25 years," said James Nuttall, General Manager of Insubuy. "Our continuing innovation, superb USA-based staff, and unrivaled convenience ensures that even after 25 years, the best is yet to come."

Over its 25-year history, Insubuy has demonstrated consistent growth and innovation:

In 2002, the company introduced one of the industry's first online travel medical insurance solutions marketplace

By 2004, Insubuy expanded its offerings to include trip cancellation and expatriate insurance solutions

In 2007, the company relocated to Plano, Texas , to accommodate its growing operations

, to accommodate its growing operations 2017 marked the launch of a new multilingual, mobile-responsive website and a move to a state-of-the-art office

In 2019, Insubuy unveiled its MyAccount portal, allowing customers to easily manage their insurance solutions online

The company joined Trucordia in 2021

In 2023, the company welcomed new executive leadership, paving the way for a bright future ahead

2024 saw the launch of the MyAccount mobile app, further enhancing customer convenience and on-the-go travel resources

Today, Insubuy serves as a one-stop-shop insurance brokerage for travelers worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions for international travelers, regardless of their destination or purpose of travel.

About Insubuy, LLC

Established in 2000, Insubuy, LLC is an online insurance brokerage marketplace for visitors' medical insurance, travel medical insurance, international student insurance, exchange visitor insurance, temporary domestic insurance, study abroad insurance, and trip cancellation insurance solutions for individuals, groups, multinational companies, international workers, expatriates, and others. Additional information can be found at insubuy.com.

