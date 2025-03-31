Insubuy Celebrates 25 Years as a Pioneer in the Travel Insurance Industry

Insubuy, a global business specializing in international and domestic travel insurance solutions, proudly announces that 2025 marks its 25-year anniversary since its founding, highlighting a quarter-century of innovation and service excellence in the insurance industry.
LINDON, Utah, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insubuy, a global business specializing in international and domestic travel insurance solutions, proudly announces that 2025 marks its 25-year anniversary since its founding, highlighting a quarter-century of innovation and service excellence in the insurance industry.
After seeing a need to help international travelers obtain affordable healthcare coverage while visiting family members in the United States, Insubuy was founded in 2000 to help solve this need for clients by becoming one of the industry's first online travel medical insurance marketplace.
"From our humble beginnings in a Virginia garage to becoming the premier online travel insurance solutions marketplace, Insubuy has achieved many milestones over the past 25 years," said James Nuttall, General Manager of Insubuy. "Our continuing innovation, superb USA-based staff, and unrivaled convenience ensures that even after 25 years, the best is yet to come."
Over its 25-year history, Insubuy has demonstrated consistent growth and innovation:
- In 2002, the company introduced one of the industry's first online travel medical insurance solutions marketplace
- By 2004, Insubuy expanded its offerings to include trip cancellation and expatriate insurance solutions
- In 2007, the company relocated to Plano, Texas, to accommodate its growing operations
- 2017 marked the launch of a new multilingual, mobile-responsive website and a move to a state-of-the-art office
- In 2019, Insubuy unveiled its MyAccount portal, allowing customers to easily manage their insurance solutions online
- The company joined Trucordia in 2021
- In 2023, the company welcomed new executive leadership, paving the way for a bright future ahead
- 2024 saw the launch of the MyAccount mobile app, further enhancing customer convenience and on-the-go travel resources
Today, Insubuy serves as a one-stop-shop insurance brokerage for travelers worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions for international travelers, regardless of their destination or purpose of travel.
For more information about Insubuy and its services, please visit insubuy.com.
About Insubuy, LLC
Established in 2000, Insubuy, LLC is an online insurance brokerage marketplace for visitors' medical insurance, travel medical insurance, international student insurance, exchange visitor insurance, temporary domestic insurance, study abroad insurance, and trip cancellation insurance solutions for individuals, groups, multinational companies, international workers, expatriates, and others. Additional information can be found at insubuy.com.
Media Contact
Michael Farren, Insubuy, 866-467-8289, [email protected], insubuy.com
SOURCE Insubuy
