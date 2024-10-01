Insubuy Launches New MyAccount Mobile App, Allows Customers to Manage Travel Insurance Coverage from Mobile Devices

"The MyAccount mobile app is yet another way Insubuy makes buying and managing insurance solutions easier, allowing customers to access and update their coverage from anywhere, 24/7," says James Nuttall, General Manager of Insubuy. Post this

Insubuy's MyAccount portal has been a trusted customer resource for many years, and the new MyAccount mobile app features the same tools, resources and information in a mobile app. It is ideal for when customers are on-the-go. From the app, customers can access insurance ID cards and policy documents, make a service request, or cancel, extend or repurchase coverage. Additionally, ID cards and documents can be accessed and downloaded within the app without an internet connection, which is critical for customers in need of medical care in remote corners of the globe.

The MyAccount mobile app is available to download now from Insubuy's website or directly from the App Store or the Play Store.

Established in 2000, Insubuy, LLC is an online insurance brokerage marketplace for visitors' medical insurance, travel medical insurance, international student insurance, exchange visitor insurance, temporary domestic insurance, study abroad insurance, and trip cancellation insurance solutions for individuals, groups, multinational companies, international workers, expatriates, and others. Additional information can be found at insubuy.com.

