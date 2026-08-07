Insula Capital Group Announces Nationwide Bridge-to-DSCR Platform to Support Investors Navigating Transitional Assets in 2026

A Streamlined Path from Bridge Financing to Long-Term DSCR Loans

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insula Capital Group, a nationwide private real estate lender, today announced the launch of its Bridge-to-DSCR platform, an integrated financing solution designed to support investors purchasing, improving, leasing, or repositioning transitional rental properties.

The platform creates a clearer financing path from a short-term bridge loan to long-term Debt Service Coverage Ratio financing. It is intended for investment properties that may have strong long-term income potential but are not yet ready for permanent rental financing because of renovation work, incomplete lease-up, deferred maintenance, limited operating history, or another temporary condition.

Through the Bridge-to-DSCR structure, qualified investors can use bridge financing to acquire or refinance an eligible property, complete an approved business plan, and work toward stabilization. Once the property meets the applicable cash-flow, occupancy, valuation, credit, and underwriting requirements, the investor may pursue a DSCR loan based primarily on the property's rental income and ability to cover its debt obligations.

"Investors often understand the long-term value of an asset before its current income statement reflects that value," said a spokesperson for Insula Capital Group. "This platform is designed to support the work that happens between acquisition and stabilization, while giving borrowers a more organized route toward long-term rental financing."

The launch comes as real estate investors continue to manage higher operating expenses, stricter property-level analysis, uneven rent growth, insurance increases, and refinancing pressure. These conditions can make it difficult to secure permanent financing immediately, especially when a property requires repairs, tenant placement, improved management, or time to establish consistent income.

Insula Capital Group's platform is designed to reduce fragmentation across the financing process. Instead of treating the bridge loan and future DSCR financing as unrelated transactions, the lender can review the investor's proposed exit strategy at the beginning of the bridge period. This allows borrowers to better understand the documentation, performance benchmarks, and property conditions that may affect a later DSCR application.

The platform may support single-family rentals, two-to-four-unit properties, eligible multifamily assets, and certain mixed-use properties, subject to program guidelines. Potential uses include acquisitions requiring light or substantial improvements, recently completed renovations, properties undergoing lease-up, and rental assets that need time to demonstrate stable cash flow.

Borrowers will still need to qualify separately for each financing stage. Approval for a bridge loan does not guarantee approval for DSCR financing, and all loans remain subject to underwriting, valuation, property eligibility, market conditions, and final lender review.

"A successful bridge strategy needs more than short-term capital. It needs a realistic exit," the spokesperson added. "By evaluating the stabilization plan earlier, we can help investors identify potential financing gaps, prepare for DSCR underwriting, and make better-informed decisions throughout the property's transition."

The Bridge-to-DSCR platform expands Insula Capital Group's broader range of financing solutions for real estate investors, including fix-and-flip loans, rental property loans, ground-up construction financing, and multifamily or mixed-use loans.

About Insula Capital Group

Insula Capital Group is a nationwide private lender and real estate investment company serving property investors across the United States. The company provides short-term and long-term financing solutions, including bridge, fix-and-flip, ground-up construction, DSCR rental, multifamily, and mixed-use loans. With flexible structures and property-focused underwriting, Insula Capital Group helps qualified investors finance acquisitions, renovations, stabilization plans, refinances, and portfolio growth through a coordinated, investor-focused lending process.

Contact Information

Address: 627 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville, NY 11738

Phone: (833) 319-3517

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Edward J. Stock, Insula Capital Group, 1 833-319-3517, [email protected], https://insulacapitalgroup.com/

SOURCE Insula Capital Group