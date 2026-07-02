Insula Capital Group Expands DSCR Refinance Options for Rental Investors Managing Cost Pressure in 2026

Insula Capital Group expands DSCR refinance options for rental investors facing tighter cash-flow margins, higher insurance costs, and market-specific vacancy pressure in 2026.

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insula Capital Group has expanded its DSCR refinance options for real estate investors seeking to stabilize rental property debt, adjust to higher operating costs, and preserve long-term portfolio performance in 2026. The program is designed for investors who own income-producing residential or mixed rental assets and need financing based primarily on property-level cash flow rather than personal income documentation.

"Rental investors are entering 2026 with a very different cost structure than they had a few years ago," said an Insula Capital Group spokesperson. "Insurance, taxes, repairs, debt service, and vacancy assumptions now play a much larger role in whether a property can support its financing. Our DSCR refinance options are designed to help investors evaluate cash flow realistically and pursue refinancing structures that match today's rental market conditions."

The expanded refinance structure supports rental investors looking to replace existing debt, address upcoming loan maturities, consolidate payments, or reposition properties after changes in rent, insurance, taxes, or occupancy. Insula Capital Group evaluates DSCR strength through rental income, debt service, expense trends, market conditions, and property performance, giving investors a clearer view of how each asset supports financing under current underwriting conditions.

The announcement comes as rental owners continue to face uneven market fundamentals. The U.S. Census Bureau reported a national rental vacancy rate of 7.3% in the first quarter of 2026. CBRE reported that U.S. multifamily vacancy declined to 4.8% in Q1 2026, while average monthly rent increased only 0.2% year-over-year to $2,217. Yardi Matrix also reported that the average U.S. advertised asking rent was $1,758 in April 2026, down 0.2% year-over-year.

For investors, those conditions create a more selective refinancing environment. Rent growth may still be positive in certain markets, but lenders are paying closer attention to coverage ratios, operating history, reserves, insurance adjustments, and vacancy assumptions. Properties that performed well during periods of stronger rent growth may now require more disciplined underwriting to account for slower revenue movement and higher recurring expenses.

"DSCR refinancing is not just about replacing one loan with another," said an Insula Capital Group spokesperson. "For many investors, it is about creating breathing room, improving debt alignment, and making sure a rental property can continue supporting itself under more conservative assumptions. That matters when rent growth is slower and operating expenses are no longer predictable."

Insurance remains one of the largest pressures on rental property performance. Federal Reserve research found that multifamily property insurance costs increased from $39 per unit per month in 2019 to $68 in 2024 in real terms, an increase of more than 75%. For rental investors refinancing in 2026, that kind of expense growth can affect DSCR calculations, available proceeds, reserve planning, and long-term hold decisions.

Insula Capital Group's DSCR refinance options are structured to support a range of investor needs, including rate-and-term refinancing, cash-out refinancing, debt consolidation, portfolio repositioning, and refinancing after renovation or lease-up activity. The program may support single rental properties, small multifamily assets, mixed rental portfolios, and tenant-occupied properties, depending on asset profile, income performance, and underwriting fit.

The broader commercial and multifamily lending market is also expected to see renewed transaction activity in 2026. The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts total commercial mortgage originations to increase 27% to $805 billion in 2026, reflecting stronger refinancing and financing activity as borrowers adjust to current rate and capital market conditions.

For rental property owners, Insula Capital Group's expanded DSCR refinance options are intended to provide a more practical path through a market shaped by slower rent growth, higher costs, and lender caution. By focusing on property income and real operating performance, the company helps investors assess whether refinancing can support stability, liquidity, or future growth without relying on traditional income verification.

About Insula Capital Group

Insula Capital Group is a private real estate lender providing financing solutions for real estate investors, including DSCR rental loans, rental property loans, fix-and-flip loans, ground-up construction loans, and multifamily or mixed-use financing. The company works with investors seeking flexible lending structures, streamlined underwriting, and financing built around real estate investment needs.

Contact Information

Address: 627 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville, NY 11738

Phone: (833) 319-3517

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Edward J. Stock, Insula Capital Group, 1 833-319-3517, [email protected], https://insulacapitalgroup.com/

SOURCE Insula Capital Group