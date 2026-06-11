Insula Capital Group Introduces Portfolio-Level DSCR Financing for Scalable Rental Investors in 2026

Insula Capital Group introduces portfolio-level DSCR financing for rental investors seeking consolidated underwriting, stronger cash-flow visibility, and scalable portfolio financing in 2026.

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insula Capital Group has introduced a portfolio-level DSCR financing structure designed for real estate investors managing multiple rental properties across different markets. The program supports investors who need a more efficient way to refinance, expand, or stabilize rental portfolios without approaching each property as a separate financing event.

The new structure is built around consolidated underwriting, portfolio cash-flow analysis, and cross-collateralized loan options where appropriate. Rather than reviewing each rental asset in isolation, Insula Capital Group evaluates broader portfolio performance, including rental income, operating expenses, debt service, occupancy strength, and market-specific risk factors.

The timing reflects a more selective lending environment for rental investors. The U.S. Census Bureau reported a national rental vacancy rate of 7.3% in the first quarter of 2026, while Yardi Matrix reported only a 0.2% increase in average advertised multifamily rents during Q1 2026, the weakest March rent-growth reading since 2012. CBRE also expects effective asking rent growth to remain low for much of 2026 as operators prioritize occupancy over rent increases.

"Rental investors are no longer operating in a market where every property can be financed with the same assumptions," said an Insula Capital Group spokesperson. "Portfolio-level DSCR financing gives experienced investors a more practical way to look at cash flow across their holdings, especially when some assets are stabilizing, some are performing strongly, and others may need refinancing room."

Rising operating costs remain a major concern for rental owners. Federal Reserve research found that multifamily property insurance costs increased from $39 per unit per month in 2019 to $68 in 2024 in real terms, an increase of more than 75%. For investors managing several rentals, those cost pressures can affect debt coverage, reserves, and acquisition timing across the full portfolio.

Insula Capital Group's portfolio-level DSCR structure is intended to help investors address those challenges through a broader view of income-producing assets. Potential use cases include refinancing multiple rental loans into a more streamlined structure, unlocking equity for future acquisitions, stabilizing cash flow after renovations or tenant turnover, and aligning debt terms across a multi-property portfolio.

The structure may also support investors working across different rental categories, including single-family rentals, small multifamily properties, mixed rental portfolios, and tenant-occupied assets. Insula Capital Group's existing rental property loan program includes DSCR-based qualification, options for single properties or entire rental portfolios, 30-year fixed, adjustable, or interest-only options, and no personal income or tax return verification requirements.

The broader lending market is expected to remain active in 2026 as borrowers refinance maturing debt and adjust to a higher-for-longer rate environment. The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts commercial mortgage originations will rise 27% to $805 billion in 2026 and projects the 10-year Treasury yield will average 4.2% for the year.

For rental investors, Insula Capital Group's announcement points to a financing model that is less focused on isolated property snapshots and more focused on long-term portfolio function. In a market where rent growth, insurance, taxes, vacancy, and capital costs vary sharply by geography, the company believes scalable underwriting can help investors make cleaner decisions about where to hold, refinance, acquire, or reposition.

About Insula Capital Group

Insula Capital Group is a private real estate lender providing financing solutions for real estate investors, including DSCR rental loans, rental property loans, fix-and-flip loans, ground-up construction loans, and multifamily or mixed-use financing. The company works with investors seeking flexible lending structures, streamlined underwriting, and financing built around real estate investment needs.

Contact Information

Address: 627 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville, NY 11738

Phone: (833) 319-3517

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Edward J. Stock, Insula Capital Group, 1 833-319-3517, [email protected], https://insulacapitalgroup.com/

SOURCE Insula Capital Group