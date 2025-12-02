InsurAds Appoints Adtech Intelligence Partners as Exclusive North American Agency to Accelerate Attention-Based Advertising Revolution

Leading Advertising Platform to Accelerate Its North American Growth Through Specialized Go-to-Market and Business Development Partner Strategy

LISBON, Portugal and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InsurAds, the world's leading Attention Marketplace, today announced the appointment of Adtech Intelligence Partners as its exclusive North American business development partner. The strategic partnership marks a major expansion milestone for InsurAds, bringing its proven AI-based, Time & Attention Management Platform and Marketing Assurance Warrant to the world's largest digital advertising market, enabling U.S., Canadian, and Mexican advertisers, agencies, publishers, and retail media networks.

As part of InsurAds entry into North America, Adtech Intelligence Partners will be securing strategic relationships with select channel partners, such as top media holding companies, major publishing houses, global CPG leaders, major ad trade exchanges and other relevant ad ecosystem players.

InsurAds connects advertisers and publishers to over 1.5 billion monthly active users, placing it amongst the largest global advertising networks. Its unique platform measures, secures, and monetizes real human attention, delivering guaranteed brand outcomes at a massive scale.

In addition, InsurAds is proud to be recognized as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP)—a designation awarded to select companies who demonstrate expert mastery of advertising technologies and proven ability to succeed in today's complex digital ecosystem. InsurAds is the first GCPP to introduce time & attention audience monetization for publishers and secured ad spend for advertisers.

For years, the ad industry has wrestled with inefficiencies—fraud, fatigue, and wasted impressions that drain billions in lost value and erode trust. InsurAds' proprietary technology advances the industry by enabling advertisers and publishers to maximize the exposure and attention of any ad impression, in front of each unique user, in real-time. By controlling key data signals for content, audience, and the unique capability to act while it matters, InsurAds delivers transformative performance, transparency and confidence across the media ecosystem.

"Advertisers know attention is the most valuable media resource, and the IAB-MRC Attention Measurement Guidelines are a strong step in this direction, established the industry framework for measuring attention," said André Parreira, Co-Founder & CEO of InsurAds. "Our technology puts us in a critical position to help the industry move towards guaranteeing outcomes. With Adtech Intelligence Partners leading our North American growth, we're unlocking a new era of transparency, accountability, and value for every stakeholder—from publishers to agencies to brands."

Under the leadership of Chris Faust, Managing Partner of Adtech Intelligence Partners, the partnership combines InsurAds' global technology with Adtech Intelligence's deep go-to-market experience, strategic relationships, and data-driven commercialization expertise across the advertising, media, and technology ecosystem.

Faust and his team—who have built and scaled ventures at the intersection of publishing, retail media, adtech, and AI innovation—will drive market penetration across key segments including premium open-web publishers, connected TV (CTV), and retail media networks (RMNs), among others.

"InsurAds is not another digital advertising attention startup—it's the new control layer for the Attention Economy," said Chris Faust, Managing Partner of Adtech Intelligence Partners. "By guaranteeing verified ad performance, InsurAds transforms attention from an abstract score into a tangible, tradable asset. We're thrilled to bring this breakthrough to North America and help our clients reclaim efficiency, yield, and trust in digital advertising."

Publishers monetize their audience attention, unlocking incremental revenue, reducing losses to fraud, and turn every second of user engagement into a revenue opportunity, all while maintaining user trust and industry compliance. Advertisers move beyond just buying impressions, to having their ad investment secured and guaranteed performance, maximizing ROAS. Agencies deliver provable results to clients, maintaining the same buying, reporting and verification workflows, becoming champions for efficiency and transparency in digital media.

With an ecosystem already spanning Europe, Latin America, and Asia, the company's expansion into North America positions InsurAds to become the de facto leading Attention Marketplace on a global scale—with the transparency and proven performance CMOs and CFOs alike can trust.

About InsurAds

InsurAds operates the world's leading Attention Marketplace, connecting brands and publishers to 1.5 billion monthly users. Its proprietary technology transforms how publishers manage their audiences, unlocking access to their real-time users, and driving revenue from all user engagement, and revolutionizes advertisers' ad spend by securing their investment against over-exposure and under-exposure, both wasted impressions. Built for a privacy-resilient, cross-screen future across web, video, and connected TV environments, InsurAds empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to turn every verified second into measurable business results. Learn more at www.insurads.com

About Adtech Intelligence Partners

Adtech Intelligence Partners is a North American commercialization and growth firm specializing in AI-driven adtech, media, and marketing solutions. Founded by industry veterans with deep expertise across publishing, technology, and agency ecosystems, the firm partners with leading global innovators to accelerate market adoption, scale channel programs, and build enduring category leadership.

