Insurance Accountants Debuts to Deliver CFO-Level Financial Services for Independent Agencies

"Insurance agencies are running increasingly sophisticated businesses, but many are still supported by accounting solutions that were never designed for the realities of this industry," said Jason Massey, Managing Director at Insurance Accountants. "We built Insurance Accountants to bridge that gap, bringing disciplined, CFO-level financial oversight that understands how insurance agencies actually operate, grow, and generate revenue."

Insurance Accountants was developed over several years while supporting a diverse mix of insurance entities across multiple business models, including retail brokerage, insurance programs, and technology-enabled platforms. During that time, the firm refined its processes, built specialized expertise across leading agency management systems, and established a scalable operating model designed specifically for insurance organizations.

"As agencies grow, financial clarity becomes a growth requirement instead of a nice-to-have," said Dan Garzella, founder and CEO of Garzella Group. "Insurance Accountants was built to give agency owners confidence in their numbers, their margins, and their operational discipline."

Insurance Accountants offers a full suite of insurance-specific financial services, including insurance accounting, commission reconciliation, financial reporting, controller and CFO-level support, audit readiness, and operational consulting. The firm primarily serves independent insurance agencies and brokerages ranging from $1 million to $100 million+ in revenue, supporting both day-to-day financial operations and long-term strategic planning.

The firm is led by Jason Massey, who brings more than 18 years of accounting and financial leadership experience, including senior controller roles in highly regulated, complex organizations. Prior to joining Insurance Accountants, Massey served as Financial Controller for North and South America at American Express, overseeing accounting, compliance, and financial operations across multiple countries and business units. He later led regional controllership and compliance functions for global organizations before applying that experience to the insurance sector.

To learn more about Insurance Accountants and its CFO-level accounting expertise, visit: https://www.insuranceaccountants.com/.

