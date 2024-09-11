Insurance Analyst Firm Celent Names Doxim CCM a Noteworthy Customer Communications Management Solution for a Second Year

Doxim's Customer Communications Management (CCM) solution stands out in the insurance market, with unique features that position it as a potential challenger to established competitors.

DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving highly regulated markets, today announced that Celent, an Insurance Analyst firm, has once again recognized Doxim CCM's excellence by selecting it for a second year as a Noteworthy Solution in their 2024 Customer Communication Management Solutions: Global Insurance Edition report.

Celent's 2024 report is a comprehensive resource that offers insurers an in-depth overview of 16 customer communication management (CCM) solutions. The report provides detailed profiles for each, ranking them based on functionality, technology, customer bases, implementation, lines of business, support, and pricing.

"It's an exciting achievement for Doxim CCM to appear for a second year in a row as one of Celent's Noteworthy Solutions," said Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions Consulting, Gum Fa Ng. "Over the past year, we've strengthened our presence within the insurance industry, enhancing omnichannel capabilities—from print to digital—to help increase engagement and lower operational costs. Insurers can always rely on our expertise to deliver highly interactive and personalized communications, effectively connecting customers and supporting the broker channel."

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell, and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

For over 20 years, Celent has empowered senior executives in financial services to make confident technology decisions that drive scalable execution. As the industry faces increasing complexity from new regulations and emerging technologies, Celent offers objective advice and clarity through a vast database of solutions and award-winning best practices. We guide technology and strategy leaders at financial institutions, vendors, and investors in making informed technology investments that enhance business outcomes. Our expertise and insights form the foundation for success in navigating the evolving financial landscape. Learn more at Celent.com.

