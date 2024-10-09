Insurance Carriers Drive Engagement, Improving Access to Informative Mobile App Content and Tools

"Carriers are evolving their mobile channels to integrate useful and informative content and enable efficient access to desired actions." – Beth Robertson, managing director, Keynova Group Post this

"Carriers are evolving their mobile channels to integrate useful and informative content and enable efficient access to desired actions," said Beth Robertson, managing director, Keynova Group. "Providing meaningful mobile experiences and helping users easily navigate to key information and tasks facilitates interactions and yields repeated engagement that strengthens carriers' relationships with policyholders."

Key Findings:

Informative Content and Tools Drive Mobile App Engagement

Though supporting core servicing capabilities is central to developing a useful insurance app, carriers that integrate additional high-value content and capabilities create an indispensable tool that generates repeated interactions, builds familiarity with the app and enhances the user experience. One-third of Scorecard carriers now incorporate telematics tools into their primary servicing apps, an important function that enables users to monitor and manage safe driving behaviors and use accident detection, roadside assistance and claims initiation as needed. Providing another catalyst for regular app interaction, 25% of carriers include relevant third-party capabilities, such as Carfax's auto maintenance service, the GasBuddy app for low gas prices or a parking locator tool in their apps. Carriers are also building out informative content beyond the website or mobile browser experience. More than 40% of carriers now provide a centralized area within their mobile apps for educational content, including nearly 20% offering videos about telematics and 25% supplying video detail about the claims process.

Navigation Options Help Policyholders Quickly Obtain Information or Complete Tasks

While quick login using alternative credentials has been common for online and mobile web access to capabilities like premium payment or claims and biometrics have been used to speed login to apps, carriers are now implementing other options to accelerate access to common or frequently used actions. Nearly all the carriers' apps now offer pre-login alternatives that enable users to navigate immediately to desired information or tasks without needing to login or traverse multiple screens. For example, three-quarters of carriers provide app users direct access to customer service without logging in, and 67% support direct navigation to quoting or claim filing, respectively. Alternatively, 42% of carriers utilize options that enable policyholders to transfer directly from the carrier's app icon on the device home screen to either public or authenticated content or actions. One-third of carriers offer app icon access to navigate users directly to their ID cards or to pay a premium. Claims and roadside assistance are also common tasks that can be efficiently accessed via an app icon without requiring navigation through other screens.

About the Mobile Insurance Scorecard

Keynova Group's semi-annual, fact-based Mobile Insurance Scorecard evaluates user capabilities, customer experience elements, and best practices to identify evolving trends and insights that drive mobile strategy in the auto and property insurance industry. The evaluation encompasses the mobile channels of Allstate, American Family, Erie, Farmers, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm, The Hartford, Travelers, and USAA. A separate semi-annual Online Insurance Scorecard reviews the online insurance experience. For more information, please visit https://www.keynovagroup.com/scorecards/#insurance.

About Keynova Group

Keynova Group is the nation's foremost competitive intelligence firm providing trusted benchmarking insights and analysis of consumer and small business digital financial services, including banking, credit card, home lending and insurance. Since 1999, Keynova Group's Scorecards have served as the go-to source for leading financial services firms to obtain reliable competitive intelligence and actionable insights. The firm's proven methodology and highly detailed results help its clients maximize the value of their online and mobile channels to deliver a premier experience to customers and prospects.

