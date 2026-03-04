Insurance Companies Pay Up: Thiessen Law Firm Secures $17.5+ Million in Settlements for Injured Texans in Second Year

"The insurance companies count on injury victims being too intimidated or financially desperate to fight for fair compensation. That's exactly the kind of fight we were built for." Post this

The firm's expansion into personal injury law in 2024, operating under the "We Fight Giants" brand, leverages Thiessen Law Firm's established reputation as one of Houston's premier trial practices. Led by founding attorney Mark Thiessen — the only attorney in America with his criminal defense and DUI board certifications — and personal injury attorney Mike "The Insider" Pita, a former insurance company attorney, the division has rapidly established credibility in Houston's personal injury legal market.

A vision-driven expansion

The decision to expand into personal injury law stems from Thiessen Law Firm's founding mission: protecting ordinary people from the systems that aren't designed to help them. For 15 years, the firm fought prosecutors and the criminal justice system. Now, We Fight Giants battles insurance companies and corporate defendants who systematically undervalue injury claims and exploit victims' vulnerability.

"We saw the same David versus Goliath dynamic in personal injury that we've always fought in criminal defense," Thiessen said. "People with everything on the line, facing opponents with unlimited resources and teams of lawyers. The insurance companies count on injury victims being too intimidated or financially desperate to fight for fair compensation. That's exactly the kind of fight we were built for."

Excellence in any court

Thiessen Law Firm's foundation in high-stakes criminal defense provides a significant advantage in personal injury litigation. The same trial preparation, scientific knowledge, and courtroom presence that produced thousands of dismissals and one hundred and forty Not Guilty verdicts now forces insurance companies to offer fair settlements rather than risk trial against one of Houston's most respected trial attorneys.

"Insurance companies do their homework on opposing counsel," explained Mike Pita, who spent years inside major insurance corporations before joining Thiessen Law Firm in 2024. "They know which firms actually try cases and which firms just file lawsuits hoping for quick settlements. Mark's trial record — especially the intoxication manslaughter wins that other lawyers wouldn't touch — immediately established our credibility."

As a former trial tactics instructor at a top-five insurance company, Pita developed and taught the very litigation strategies that insurance defense teams deploy in the courtroom. That means the team at We Fight Giants doesn't just know how insurance companies think — they know exactly how to beat them at their own game.

The rapid success validates what injury victims need most: trial attorneys with proven courtroom victories, not settlement mills that prioritize volume over results. Thiessen Law Firm's approach treats every personal injury case with the same meticulous preparation that produces Not Guilty verdicts in criminal trials: comprehensive expert analysis, aggressive discovery, and genuine willingness to take cases to verdict.

Looking to the future

As We Fight Giants enters its third year of operation, the division continues expanding its trial practice while maintaining the client-focused approach that built Thiessen Law Firm's reputation. The firm's immediate success in personal injury law demonstrates that trial expertise, courtroom credibility, and aggressive advocacy produce superior results regardless of practice area.

"You can trust us with your injury case for the same reason our criminal clients trust us with their freedom: we've proven we can win when it matters most," Thiessen said. "We didn't enter personal injury law to become another settlement mill. We're building this practice the same way we built our criminal defense reputation: by outworking opponents, out-preparing them, and beating them in court when necessary."

For Houston injury victims overwhelmed by medical bills, lost wages, and insurance company pressure tactics, We Fight Giants provides aggressive trial advocacy and insider expertise to level the playing field against corporate defendants and their insurers.

Thiessen Law Firm is a Houston-based trial law firm founded in 2009 by 13-time Texas Super Lawyer Mark Thiessen. Thiessen Law Firm's 140+ Not Guilty verdicts and thousands of cases dismissed established them as one of the nation's elite criminal defense practices before expanding into personal injury law in 2024. The We Fight Giants personal injury division applies the same aggressive trial advocacy to fighting insurance companies and corporate defendants on behalf of injured Texans.

