Insurance Comparison Shopping Made More Efficient for Consumers and Agents Through Bindable's New Integration with Canopy Connect

Increased insurance premiums have prompted more and more consumers to shop around for options that better fit their budgetary needs, making comparison shopping through marketplaces increasingly critical to attracting buyers. Post this

Covering 96% of the auto insurance market and 91% of the homeowners insurance market, Canopy Connect can retrieve more than 250 data fields from more than 300 P&C insurance carriers through their API. This not only saves a consumer the hassle of having to dig up their existing insurance information when getting a quote, it also enables agents to seamlessly obtain verified coverages, premiums, limits, deductibles, and other essential details to provide better advice and allow for more meaningful interactions with clients.

"Embracing new technologies and growing ecosystem partnerships are essential to creating experiences that meet the needs of today's consumers," said Tolga Tezel, CEO and founder of Canopy Connect. "Bindable is one of the key industry players that understands this very well, making us proud to support them in implementing a solution that further prioritizes the needs of their customers, agents, and partners."

About Bindable

Bindable is simplifying insurance distribution by developing configurable, connected, and customer-centric digital experiences that holistically support the needs of insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers.

Bindable's proprietary Insurance-as-a-Service platform features: expertly designed branded marketplace templates; modern API-powered quoting experiences; complementary agency support services; and access to Policy Crusher®, its licensable customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine.

Whether enhancing an existing distribution model or launching a virtual agency, top-tier carriers, brokers, and brands leverage Bindable's comprehensive digital tools and support services to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and maximize revenue potential through alternative channels.

About Canopy Connect, Inc.

Canopy Connect™ is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect's solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com.

