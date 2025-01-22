Insurance industry veteran forms new claim administration company headquartered in Tampa Bay area

"I know the team we have assembled here at NextEra Claims will provide our clients with unmatched expertise and service," said Ryan Beck, CEO of NextEra Claim Solutions. Post this

"Having served in both capacities, where I stood in our clients' shoes as the chief claims officer for an insurance company, and later as the chief operating officer of a claims administration company, I know the team we have assembled here at NextEra Claims will provide our clients with unmatched expertise and service," said Beck.

Beck, with more than 20 years of experience serving in the insurance industry as an adjuster, advisor, claim manager and later as the chief claims officer for a multi-state, A.M. Best-rated property and casualty insurance company, later acquired an ownership stake in a Florida-based independent regional adjusting firm and served as the company's chief operating officer.

Under Beck's leadership, that firm successfully navigated dynamic claim environments excelling in markets with challenging legal, regulatory and pricing landscapes.

"One of the things that makes our value proposition unmatched for our clients, is that our leadership has deep industry knowledge of the complete spectrum of insurance operations. We have served as corporate representatives for depositions in litigation, managed traditional and insurance-linked security reinsurance placements, and presented to regulators and rating agencies on claim and market-related matters," said Beck. "The bottom line is that there is a new firm in town led by a team with a proven track record of managing high-performance claim operations, and we look forward to serving our client's and their customers in the NextEra of claim administration."

