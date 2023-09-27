Insurance is for everyone and here's why, reports Solvang insurance agent

Selecting the right insurance is crucial to protecting yourself and your family from financial fallout. Most financial experts recommend four basic types of insurance, and Rick Torres, an insurance agent with Solvang's RW Torres Insurance Agency, Inc., has summarized the leading types and the reasons why they are important.

Insurance is an important financial tool for managing a financial future and it is also a safety net, reducing individuals' and families' exposure to risk. Insurance can provide for a family's future in many ways such as income in the event of a parent's death, money for college, paying for all or a large portion of liability costs in the event of an injury or death on your property, or involving your vehicle. "Insurance has a wide, protective reach," says Rick Torres, the Solvang insurance agent. "Insurance agents are here to help people get the coverage they need to protect their futures."

The benefits that the right insurance policies provide for individuals and families include:

Life insurance can provide financial support in the event a parent or an insured family member dies. The financial support can include burial expenses, living expenses, and other future expenses such as college education.

When selecting insurance, it is important to consider personal specific circumstances, such as children, age, lifestyle, current income, future income, the value of real estate and other holdings, health, and more. The best way to get a complete evaluation of property values and liability risk is to sit down with an agent, like the Solvang insurance agent, for a full assessment.

Rick Torres has been meeting the insurance needs of Central Coast communities since 2007. The RW Torres Insurance Agency is a Green Business Santa Ynez Valley Association of Realtors Affiliate and a member of the Solvang and Buellton Chamber of Commerce. Torres is a lifelong Santa Barbara County resident and an active volunteer for several community organizations.

