Insurance Journal Ranks PCF Insurance Services as a Top Commercial and Personal Lines Broker

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF") has once again been ranked among the top brokers of both commercial and personal lines by Insurance Journal in 2023.

PCF Insurance climbed to No. 11 on the publication's annual leaderboard of commercial revenue leaders and again maintained a top 10 ranking within the personal lines category. Both lists, which rank the top 50 entities, were compiled using the 2022 revenue numbers of the independent agencies and brokerages that submitted data to Insurance Journal's Top 100 agencies report.

"We're honored to be recognized for the sustained growth that has helped us maintain our leadership position in both categories," said Felix Morgan, CEO of PCF Insurance. "Our success continues to be propelled by our people and their genuine desire to help our clients achieve their unique goals."

PCF Insurance has collectively built a substantial presence in the commercial insurance space by providing a broad spectrum of solutions for emerging and evolving risks, backed by expertise across service lines and industries for a holistic risk management program that addresses every aspect of our clients' business.

The brokerage firm's personal lines insurance agents are dedicated to protecting what matters most in their clients' lives through home and auto, life insurance and umbrella policies—and tailor specialty coverages that include everything from global travel to recreational marine.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's people-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2023 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,500 employees across the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

