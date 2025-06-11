Insurance Leader Chris Kopser Joins Findevor to Take on Legal System Abuse

Chris Kopser, former President & CUO at AXA XL, joins Findevor as Executive Advisor to help accelerate adoption of its AI-powered legal system abuse prevention platform. His deep casualty expertise underscores Findevor's commitment to fighting social inflation following its product debut at the 2025 Insurtech Insights conference in NYC.
NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findevor, a next-generation insurance portfolio management and underwriting platform, today announced that veteran insurance executive Chris Kopser has joined the company as an Executive Advisor.
Chris brings decades of expertise across the global casualty insurance landscape, with deep credibility as a strategic and operational leader. Most recently, he served as President and CUO of Primary Casualty, Americas at AXA XL, where he led underwriting units across U.S. Risk Management, Group Captives, E&S, Multinational, and Canada Casualty. Prior to AXA XL, Chris held numerous leadership roles at AIG, including Global Head of Primary Casualty, President of Major Accounts Casualty, and President of Excess Casualty.
"Chris has seen every side of the casualty landscape—from data to distribution, operations to innovation," said Alex Valdes, CEO and Co-Founder of Findevor. "His depth of insight and strategic leadership will be a major asset as we scale our platform across both commercial and personal lines, including E&S."
Chris joins Findevor at a pivotal moment as the company launches its newest product for legal system abuse prevention. Delivered through its modular PRO-AI platform, the product is designed for data teams and portfolio managers at casualty insurers. It analyzes external risk signals—such as OSHA violations, judicial hotspots, and plaintiff firm activity—and cross-references them with internal portfolio trends to help insurers catch emerging litigation exposure before it impacts the book.
Chris will advise the company on further enhancing the efficacy and quality of its legal system abuse prevention product and help guide its expansion across commercial and personal P&C lines, as well as the E&S market.
"Findevor is tackling a real and growing problem with a modern, intelligent solution," said Chris Kopser. "Legal system abuse is eroding profitability across the industry, and Findevor is helping carriers get ahead of it with AI that's both explainable and actionable. I'm excited to support the team as they scale."
Virgil Tataru, Co-Founder and CTO, added: "Chris gets the why and the how. He knows the pain points insurers face and brings a pragmatic, product-first lens to solving them. We're incredibly lucky to have him on board."
Chris began his career as a chemical engineer before entering the insurance industry. He has since developed deep expertise in underwriting, business development, strategic planning, and leadership, with a reputation for building high-performing teams and driving profitable growth.
