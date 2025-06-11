Insurance Leader Chris Kopser Joins Findevor to Take on Legal System Abuse

"Combining decades of frontline casualty leadership with our deep technical expertise in AI, Chris is exactly the partner we need to take our legal system abuse solution to the next level," said Alex Valdes, CEO and Co-Founder of Findevor. Post this

"Chris has seen every side of the casualty landscape—from data to distribution, operations to innovation," said Alex Valdes, CEO and Co-Founder of Findevor. "His depth of insight and strategic leadership will be a major asset as we scale our platform across both commercial and personal lines, including E&S."

Chris joins Findevor at a pivotal moment as the company launches its newest product for legal system abuse prevention. Delivered through its modular PRO-AI platform, the product is designed for data teams and portfolio managers at casualty insurers. It analyzes external risk signals—such as OSHA violations, judicial hotspots, and plaintiff firm activity—and cross-references them with internal portfolio trends to help insurers catch emerging litigation exposure before it impacts the book.

Chris will advise the company on further enhancing the efficacy and quality of its legal system abuse prevention product and help guide its expansion across commercial and personal P&C lines, as well as the E&S market.

"Findevor is tackling a real and growing problem with a modern, intelligent solution," said Chris Kopser. "Legal system abuse is eroding profitability across the industry, and Findevor is helping carriers get ahead of it with AI that's both explainable and actionable. I'm excited to support the team as they scale."

Virgil Tataru, Co-Founder and CTO, added: "Chris gets the why and the how. He knows the pain points insurers face and brings a pragmatic, product-first lens to solving them. We're incredibly lucky to have him on board."

Chris began his career as a chemical engineer before entering the insurance industry. He has since developed deep expertise in underwriting, business development, strategic planning, and leadership, with a reputation for building high-performing teams and driving profitable growth.

Alex Valdes, Findevor, 1 (201) 455-7754

