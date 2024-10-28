InsuranceNewsNet Partners with Hoopis Performance Network to Launch INN Academy

InsuranceNewsNet has partnered with Hoopis Performance Network to launch INN Academy, an online platform aimed at enhancing the skills of insurance agents and financial advisors. The academy offers a range of courses from industry experts, focusing on key areas such as sales strategies and leadership development, designed to help professionals thrive in a competitive market.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InsuranceNewsNet (INN), the leading provider of news and insights for the insurance and financial services industries, is excited to announce its partnership with Hoopis Performance Network (HPN), a premier provider of training and development resources for financial professionals. Together, they are proud to introduce INN Academy, an innovative online platform designed to empower insurance agents and financial advisors with on-demand knowledge and skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

INN Academy offers a comprehensive suite of courses and resources from elite industry experts tailored specifically for insurance professionals. The platform equips agents and advisors to increase their bottom line by improving their expertise in all skills necessary to sell.

"Our partnership with Hoopis Performance Network marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing value that helps insurance professionals be more informed, better educated, and more successful," said Paul Feldman, President at InsuranceNewsNet. "With INN Academy, we are creating an accessible, high-quality educational resource that helps grow the industry."

The curriculum features topics ranging from prospecting techniques and sales strategies to personal development and leadership growth – all designed to help professionals stay ahead of industry trends and challenges. Learn through a comprehensive content library, micro-learning modules, and a human-centered approach to education with real industry leaders as instructors.

"Together with InsuranceNewsNet, we are excited to offer INN Academy as a proven transformative resource for agents and advisors," said Joey Davenport, President at Hoopis Performance Network. "Our goal is to foster a community of continuous learning that drives success and innovation. "The courses have demonstrated success, with advisors increasing their premiums by an impressive 59.6% in just one year."

INN Academy is now live and accepting registrations. For more information on courses and enrollment options, visit INN Academy.

About InsuranceNewsNet (INN)

InsuranceNewsNet is the leading source of news, analysis, and insights for the insurance and financial services sectors. With a commitment to delivering timely and relevant information, INN empowers industry professionals to make informed decisions and achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit insurancenewsnet.com.

About Hoopis Performance Network (HPN)

Hoopis Performance Network is dedicated to enhancing the performance of financial professionals through cutting-edge training and development solutions. HPN provides innovative resources, coaching, and support to help agents and advisors reach their full potential in an ever-changing industry. For more information, visit hoopis.com.

For further inquiries, please contact Jenn Becker at [email protected] or 717.441.9357 x204

Media Contact

Jenn Becker, InsuranceNewsNet, 1 7174419357 204, [email protected], InsuranceNewsNet.com

SOURCE InsuranceNewsNet