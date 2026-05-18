InsureMatch.ai Launches with Bold Mission to Help Americans Save $1 Billion on Auto and Home Insurance

InsureMatch.ai, a new consumer-first insurtech platform, has launched with the ambitious goal of helping American households save a collective $1 billion on auto and home insurance premiums. The entirely free-to-use website simplifies the insurance shopping process by using smart matching technology to connect consumers with top-rated insurance carriers and expert local brokers nationwide. Aimed at tackling rising insurance rates, the platform eliminates the tedious nature of shopping around and features a live 'Savings Tracker' to monitor community progress toward the $1 billion goal.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InsureMatch.ai, an innovative new insurance technology platform, officially announced its launch today with a monumental goal: to help American households save a collective $1 billion on their auto and home insurance premiums. The entirely free-to-use website simplifies the often-complex insurance shopping process by seamlessly connecting consumers with top-rated insurance carriers and expert brokers nationwide.

With insurance rates rising across the country, InsureMatch.ai aims to put the power back into the hands of the consumer. The platform offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience where individuals can easily find and compare tailored coverage options without paying any hidden fees or subscription costs.

To ensure accountability and celebrate its users' financial milestones, InsureMatch.ai features a live, interactive "Savings Tracker" directly on its homepage. As consumers use the platform to match with providers and secure better rates, the tracker will update, continuously monitoring the community's progress toward the $1 billion savings goal.

For too long, Americans have been overpaying for auto and home insurance simply because shopping around is tedious, confusing, and time-consuming. InsureMatch.ai was built to remove the friction from that process completely. By making the service 100% free and incredibly easy to use, it isn't just saving people time; it is on a dedicated mission to put one billion dollars back into the pockets of hardworking families.

How InsureMatch.ai Works:

100% Free for Consumers: Users pay nothing to use the platform.

Smart Matching Technology: Consumers enter their basic information and coverage needs, and the platform's algorithm tries to connect them with the best potential matches.

Direct Connections: Users are connected directly with reputable home and auto insurance carriers and local brokers who can offer competitive quotes and finalize coverage.

Live Savings Tracker: Every dollar saved by switching to a better policy through the platform contributes to the public $1 billion goal tracker on the website.

Whether a user is buying their first home, adding a new teen driver to their auto policy, or simply looking to reduce their monthly expenses, InsureMatch.ai is designed to make finding the right policy effortless.

To start saving and to watch the $1 billion Savings Tracker grow, visit InsureMatch.ai.

About InsureMatch.ai: It is a consumer-first insurtech platform dedicated to making auto and home insurance transparent, accessible, and affordable. By leveraging smart matching technology, InsureMatch.ai connects individuals and families with a wide network of leading insurance carriers and dedicated brokers. Completely free for consumers, the company is driven by its core mission to help Americans save $1 billion on their insurance premiums.

Media Contact

Public Relations Department, Prime Intent LLC, 1 7543518128, [email protected], https://insurematch.ai/

SOURCE InsureMatch.ai