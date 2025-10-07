Insurers and Agencies Struggling with Channel Harmony Can Now Seamlessly Transfer Leads within Bindable's Policy Crusher®

A new feature in Bindable's Policy Crusher® helps partners tackle channel harmony challenges, unlock revenue opportunities, and deliver better experiences for agents and consumers without added complexity. Post this

With the new lead transfer capability in Policy Crusher, agents working a lead they cannot close—whether due to product/licensing restrictions, geographic limitations, or appetite mismatches—can now transfer that lead directly to another "in-network" agency that is also using Policy Crusher. Each transfer includes full customer quote details, notes, and supporting documents. Sales center leadership can configure which leads to share, decide who has access, and set rules based on business needs. Because transfers happen entirely within Policy Crusher, no extra effort or API buildout is needed, and sensitive customer data remains protected in compliance with PII requirements.

"Every lead presents an opportunity for growth, and our partners can now fully capitalize on each one," said Jean-Marie Lovett, president at Bindable. "By enabling secure, in-platform lead transfers within Policy Crusher, we're helping partners address channel harmony challenges, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver better experiences for agents and consumers, all without added complexity."

Bindable's latest enhancement is available to current and new partners leveraging the Policy Crusher platform with their own agents. The new feature underscores the company's commitment to building connected, customer-centric insurance solutions that empower carriers, agencies, and partners to grow through smarter distribution.

This announcement comes as Bindable attends InsureTech Connect (ITC) in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay next from Tuesday, October 14 - Thursday, October 16, 2025. To connect with the Bindable team at ITC and see how Policy Crusher helps agencies and carriers maximize lead value while maintaining secure, seamless operations, request a meeting via [email protected].

About Bindable

Bindable is simplifying insurance distribution by developing configurable, connected, and customer-centric digital experiences that holistically support the needs of insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers.

Bindable's proprietary Insurance-as-a-Service platform features: expertly designed branded marketplace templates; modern API-powered quoting experiences; complementary agency support services; and access to Policy Crusher®, its licensable customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine.

Whether enhancing an existing distribution model or launching a virtual agency, top-tier carriers, brokers, and brands leverage Bindable's comprehensive digital tools and support services to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and maximize revenue potential through alternative channels.

To learn more about Bindable, please visit www.bindable.com and connect on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

