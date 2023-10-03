Insurers Enhance Mobile Channels with Added Digital Assistant Support and Usability Elements for Privacy and Quoting

"Leading carriers are continuing to improve their digital assistants as a way to streamline customer support and reduce the need for live agent resources for common inquiries." --Beth Robertson, Keynova Group Tweet this

More Insurers Offer Digital Assistants to Address Recurring Inquiries

With additional carriers introducing digital assistants to their mobile channels this year, 83% of the Scorecard firms now offer a digital assistant in the mobile browser and 58% provide one in their app. These support tools typically use programmed answers, rather than natural language processing, to respond to common inquiries and claims questions. Two-thirds of carriers' digital assistants display an ID card directly in the tool and 42% can provide information such as the premium due without navigating a user to another screen. Carriers are also introducing digital assistants that can vocalize responses or respond to queries in Spanish. One digital assistant best practice to watch is clear labeling for digital assistant versus live agent support. Nearly half (42%) of firms in each mode still use an icon labeled "chat" when transferring users to a digital assistant, which can be misleading for users.

Quoting Enhancements Further Mobile Usability

Given the accelerated digital development spurred by the pandemic, numerous Scorecard firms continue to improve the mobile quoting experience. More than 80% of carriers now incorporate mobile tools such as picker or calendar tools and smart keyboards, while 75% offer autocomplete address entry for mobile quoting. Voice fill to facilitate mobile quoting is now enabled by 92% of Scorecard carriers, and nearly 60% support e-signature for mobile policy purchases. Progressive enables consumers to pay for a new policy using a mobile wallet, and GEICO is the first Scorecard firm to offer quotes in Spanish via its mobile channels.

Privacy and Security Updates Improve User Confidence

Customer-facing privacy and security measures help to reassure consumers about the safety of carriers' mobile channels since the authenticated areas typically store an extensive amount of personal information. Currently, more than 40% of carriers show mobile web users and 17% use their app to highlight the last date and time of account login—a quick verification option to help policyholders determine whether anyone else has recently accessed their account. As well, half of Scorecard carriers offer additional authentication for logins using unknown mobile devices or as an opt-in alternative for mobile users. Since the last edition of the Scorecard in Q1 2023, 40% of carriers have added the ability for policyholders to view a password as it is entered on the login screen, bringing the total to 92% of Scorecard carriers offering this feature. This option can prevent unintentional account lockouts.

About the Mobile Insurance Scorecard

Keynova Group's semi-annual, fact-based Mobile Insurance Scorecard evaluates user capabilities, customer experience elements, and best practices to identify evolving trends and insights that drive mobile strategy in the auto and property insurance industry. The evaluation encompasses the mobile channels of Allstate, American Family, Erie, Farmers, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm, The Hartford, Travelers, and USAA. For more information, please visit https://www.keynovagroup.com/scorecards/#insurance.

About Keynova Group

Keynova Group is the leading competitive intelligence firm providing trusted benchmarking insights and analysis of consumer and small business digital financial services, including banking, credit card, home lending, and insurance. Keynova Group's Scorecards have served as the go-to source for leading financial services firms to obtain reliable competitive intelligence and actionable insights since 1999. The firm's proven methodology and highly detailed results help its clients maximize the value of their digital channels to deliver a premier experience to customers and prospects.

