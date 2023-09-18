Insurify Leverages Fletch's Technology to Add Pet Insurance to Its Portfolio of Insurance Product Offerings

We are excited to partner with Insurify to bolster their virtual insurance agent with a pet insurance offering... Tweet this

"At Insurify, we've repeatedly heard from our customers that pet care costs are a leading concern," says Snejina Zacharia, CEO and co-founder of Insurify. "According to the American Pet Products Association, approximately 70% of Americans are pet parents, and we want to help alleviate the burden of veterinary costs. We are thrilled that we found Fletch early in our exploration of the pet insurance market. Fletch provides a highly configurable platform that resonated with Insurify's tech-first approach."

In 2022, the U.S. pet insurance market increased more than 24% to reach $3.2 billion, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. Pet insurance covered nearly 5 million pets in the U.S. last year – a number that has grown 22.5% annually since 2018, the NAPIA reports. On average, pet parents pay $640 per year to protect their dogs with accident and illness pet insurance, and $387 annually for cats.

"We are excited to partner with Insurify to bolster their virtual insurance agent with a pet insurance offering," says Sri Oddiraju, CEO of Fletch. "Pet insurance is a highly relevant product, and we believe the quickest way to insure Americans' homes or cars may be through the doggy door. Through our open insurance protocol, we are quickly able to set-up new partners enabling valuable time to market benefits for brands, insurers, and everyone involved."

About Insurify

Based in Cambridge, MA, Insurify, America's top-rated virtual insurance agent, provides expert advice and empowers customers to securely compare, buy, and manage their auto and home insurance policies from the largest selection of accurate quotes. With more than 70 million quotes served and $200B in insurance coverage, Insurify has won several insurance industry awards, including Inc. 5,000's fastest-growing private companies in America of 2023, 2022 and 2021, Forbes Fintech 50 List for 2023, 22, 21, Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups of 2022, WPO's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies 2022, Stevies' Gold International Business Award for a Medium-Sized Insurance Company 2021, EY's 2021 New England Entrepreneur of the Year, and Insurtech Insights' Future 50 2021.

For more information, visit www.insurify.com.

About Fletch

Fletch Technologies Inc., simplifies insurance partnerships by connecting digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open protocol. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states. To learn more about Fletch, please visit https://fletch.co/.

Media Contact

Katie Snyder, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-286-2411, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Insurify