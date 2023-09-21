Insurify partners with Santander Consumer to Offer Its Customers a Digital Auto & Home Insurance Marketplace

We are excited to partner with Santander Consumer to provide their customers with personalized quotes from multiple insurance carriers in one place... Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with Santander Consumer to provide their customers with personalized quotes from multiple insurance carriers in one place," said Insurify CEO Snejina Zacharia. She continued, "Santander's customers will now be able to find savings and make the best decision for their auto insurance needs, in minutes. Additionally, they will be able to shop for home insurance and bundle it with their auto policy. Insurify helps partners, including Santander Consumer, build their digital brand, increase touchpoints, and create new value for customers by integrating Insurify's products at point of sale."

"We are delighted to have partnered with Insurify and have a solution for our customers to insure their vehicles and homes. This way, Santander Consumer takes a step further in terms of products and services offered to our customers," said Bruce Jackson, Head of Santander US Auto Finance, CEO of Santander Consumer US.

With this agreement, Banco Santander also expands its insurance footprint. Santander Insurance is a significant global business with presence in eleven geographies, servicing 21 million customers and more than 30 million policies. This relationship enables Santander to expand its insurance presence into the US market.

The agreement between Insurify and Santander Consumer is effective immediately, and Santander customers already have access to Insurify's platform.

About Insurify

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Insurify, America's top-rated virtual insurance agent, provides expert advice and empowers customers to securely compare, buy, and manage their auto, home, and life insurance policies from the largest selection of accurate quotes. With more than 70 million quotes served, Insurify has won several insurance industry awards, including Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups of 2022, WPO's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies 2022, Inc.'s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America of 2022 and 2021, Forbes Fintech 50 List for 2021-2023, Stevies' Gold International Business Award for a Medium-Sized Insurance Company 2021, EY's 2021 New England Entrepreneur of the Year, and Insurtech Insights' Future 50 2021. For more information, visit Insurify.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than three million customers across the full credit spectrum. Santander Consumer, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $63 billion for FY 2022. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc., and is part of Madrid, Spain-based global banking leader Banco Santander. For more information about Santander Consumer, please visit www.santanderconsumerusa.com.

