Insurtech leader Kalepa appoints Japan industry leader Naohiko Oikawa to Advisory Board

"I have known Paul and Daniel for over a decade and I am very pleased to partner with them and the Kalepa team on this next chapter of their growth" commented Mr. Oikawa. "Japan has a long-standing tradition of insurance leadership and has brought forth several global leaders such as MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Sompo Holdings Inc. I see great potential for Kalepa to power improved underwriting in this key global market. Copilot's power will allow insurers to improve efficiency and profitability, thereby strengthening their balance sheets" he added.

Paul Monasterio, Kalepa CEO, commented, "Oikawa-San is a true leader with deep expertise in bringing world class technologies to the Japanese market. I am thrilled to once again partner with him as we take Kalepa's offering to the global stage. Kalepa continues to experience rapid growth with dozens of leading commercial P&C insurers transforming their underwriting and operations through Copilot."

Daniel Hillman, Kalepa COO, added, "We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader in Oikawa-San and to continue to benefit from his expertise and knowledge in a formal capacity. With deep relationships throughout Japan and a proven ability to adapt global technologies to the local market, Oikawa-San will be a tremendous asset to the Kalepa team and to our global clients.

About Kalepa

Founded in 2018 by technology veterans, Kalepa is dedicated to enhancing underwriting performance and driving profitable premium growth for the commercial insurance industry, enabling insurers to Bind with Confidence. Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench enables underwriters to focus their time on the highest ROI opportunities and to quickly evaluate and optimally select risk. Kalepa was named to the 2023 InsurTech 100 by FinTech Global and is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and leaders in technology and financial services. Learn more at www.kalepa.com.

