InsurTech Veteran Launches Capsara Zero Knowledge Exchange Platform

Capsara establishes the secure exchange layer for insurance, enabling real-time data to move directly between parties while remaining encrypted end to end, accelerating growth, improving service and strengthening retention across the ecosystem.

"Insurance is fundamentally a multi-party data ecosystem, but the way data moves has not kept pace with modern demands," said Laird Rixford, president of Capsara. "Capsara enables information to move concurrently between authorized parties and systems, reducing delay and minimizing intermediaries while preserving strict encryption and privacy control."

How Capsara works:

Enables secure, multi-party messaging and file exchange across the insurance lifecycle

Uses end-to-end encryption with sender and recipient control, ensuring no platform visibility

Reduces reliance on intermediaries and one-off integrations through direct, party-to-party exchange

Supports delegated access for authorized partners and integrated systems

Pricing aligned with modern cloud infrastructure, delivering measurable cost efficiencies over legacy exchange platforms

"Speed and control of data movement directly impact growth, service quality and retention across the insurance ecosystem," Rixford said. "Capsara modernizes how information flows between parties, enabling faster delivery, stronger privacy boundaries and a more efficient operating model. Agencies and brokers fall behind when critical data is not accessible in real time, limiting their ability to effectively service clients and compete in an increasingly digital insurance market."

Capsara is available to carriers, MGAs and platform providers seeking to modernize secure data exchange across distributed systems and partner networks. Agencies may join the Capsara waitlist as the ecosystem continues to expand. For more information, visit www.capsara.com

About Capsara

Capsara is infrastructure for secure, modern data exchange across the insurance lifecycle. Built on Zero Knowledge Architecture and multi-party encryption, Capsara enables seamless messaging and file exchange between parties and systems while keeping data encrypted end to end, with no platform visibility and minimal reliance on intermediaries. For more information, visit www.capsara.com

About Tessarai

Tessarai is the technology studio behind Capsara, focused on building secure, modern infrastructure platforms. Founded by experienced leadership across InsurTech, FinTech and WealthTech, Tessarai develops systems designed to support durable, trust-centered technology ecosystems. For more information, visit www.tessarai.com

