InsurTech Veteran Launches Capsara Zero Knowledge Exchange Platform

A new Zero Knowledge exchange platform for insurance enabling real-time, multi-party data movement that strengthens connectivity, accelerates operations and improves growth and retention
IRVING, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InsurTech veteran Laird Rixford today announced the launch of Capsara, a Zero Knowledge Architecture–based, multi-party encrypted exchange platform. Capsara accelerates secure information flow between parties and systems while keeping data encrypted end to end, with no platform visibility. Designed to complement existing carrier and partner environments, Capsara enables faster delivery of information to agency and partner systems, improving sales, servicing and policyholder retention without replacing legacy infrastructure.
Insurance operations depend on timely data moving across multiple parties and systems, yet legacy exchange patterns often introduce delay, friction and intermediaries. Capsara establishes a secure exchange layer aligned with modern distributed insurance ecosystems, enabling faster, controlled delivery of information while preserving strict privacy and trust boundaries.
"Insurance is fundamentally a multi-party data ecosystem, but the way data moves has not kept pace with modern demands," said Laird Rixford, president of Capsara. "Capsara enables information to move concurrently between authorized parties and systems, reducing delay and minimizing intermediaries while preserving strict encryption and privacy control."
How Capsara works:
- Enables secure, multi-party messaging and file exchange across the insurance lifecycle
- Uses end-to-end encryption with sender and recipient control, ensuring no platform visibility
- Reduces reliance on intermediaries and one-off integrations through direct, party-to-party exchange
- Supports delegated access for authorized partners and integrated systems
- Pricing aligned with modern cloud infrastructure, delivering measurable cost efficiencies over legacy exchange platforms
"Speed and control of data movement directly impact growth, service quality and retention across the insurance ecosystem," Rixford said. "Capsara modernizes how information flows between parties, enabling faster delivery, stronger privacy boundaries and a more efficient operating model. Agencies and brokers fall behind when critical data is not accessible in real time, limiting their ability to effectively service clients and compete in an increasingly digital insurance market."
Capsara is available to carriers, MGAs and platform providers seeking to modernize secure data exchange across distributed systems and partner networks. Agencies may join the Capsara waitlist as the ecosystem continues to expand. For more information, visit www.capsara.com
About Capsara
Capsara is infrastructure for secure, modern data exchange across the insurance lifecycle. Built on Zero Knowledge Architecture and multi-party encryption, Capsara enables seamless messaging and file exchange between parties and systems while keeping data encrypted end to end, with no platform visibility and minimal reliance on intermediaries. For more information, visit www.capsara.com
About Tessarai
Tessarai is the technology studio behind Capsara, focused on building secure, modern infrastructure platforms. Founded by experienced leadership across InsurTech, FinTech and WealthTech, Tessarai develops systems designed to support durable, trust-centered technology ecosystems. For more information, visit www.tessarai.com
