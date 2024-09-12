InSync & BadgeCert: Elevating Achievement with Verified Digital Badges

"BadgeCert's unmatched security and verification capabilities ensure the integrity of our credentials while empowering our learnersshare their achievements." Jennifer Hofmann, CHIEF STRATEGIST AT INSYNC TRAINING Post this

"Our collaboration with BadgeCert marks an important milestone in enhancing the value of our certifications. As digital badges gain prominence in the credentialing industry, BadgeCert's unmatched security and verification capabilities ensure the integrity of our credentials while empowering our learners to seamlessly and confidently share their achievements in the digital world." Jennifer Hofmann, CHIEF STRATEGIST AT INSYNC TRAINING

"We are excited to partner with InSync Training, a true pioneer and leader in virtual learning. InSync consistently exceeds learner expectations through professional advocacy and innovative technology. This partnership will significantly enhance value for InSync Training's learners, who can now store and share their verified credentials across the web." Ginger Malin, Ph.D FOUNDER AND EVP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AT BADGECERT

InSync Training's badge services are available immediately to all certificate holders. Contact [email protected] [email protected] to get your accredited credential.

MORE VALUE FOR INSYNC GRADUATES

This partnership elevates the value of an InSync Certification even further. As an IACET Accredited Provider, InSync Training is recognized for delivering high-quality, standards-driven learning and development programs. IACET accreditation is a globally respected mark of excellence, underscoring the exceptional value our programs provide to all participants. To learn more, visit iacet.org.

InSync Training is also a proud Recertification Provider for Training Industry's CPTM™ (Certified Professional in Training Management) program. This designation reinforces InSync's dedication to enhancing professional skills in virtual facilitation and training management. By offering CPTM™ holders high-quality recertification opportunities, we help professionals stay at the forefront of industry standards. Click here for more information about our Training Industry recertification partnership.

To explore courses and earn credentials with InSync Training, visit the InSync Academy.

About InSync Training

InSync Training combines research-backed methods with professional expertise to design learner-centric virtual training experiences. Our boutique approach emphasizes quality and genuine care, ensuring content that resonates and fosters real behavior change. From small businesses to large corporations, our scalable, holistic services manage everything from course creation to program management to go-live delivery. Women-owned and managed since 2000, InSync delivers boutique-scale solutions with a global reach. For more information, visit InSync Training.

About BadgeCert

BadgeCert's enterprise-class hosted software platform allows organizations to recognize stakeholders' accomplishments with dynamic digital badges. These 100% verifiable badges are packed with metadata detailing the nature of the earner's accomplishment. Earners can share them on social media profiles, resumes, and email signatures.Learn more at BadgeCert.

