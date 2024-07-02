InSync Launches Digital Edition of Dr. Bozarth's Seminal Training Book "From Analysis to Evaluation: Tools, Tips, and Techniques for Trainers"

InSync Training announces the re-issue of Dr. Jane Bozarth's highly acclaimed 2008 book, "From Analysis to Evaluation: Tools, Tips, and Techniques for Trainers," now in digital format. Dr. Bozarth, renowned author of "Show Your Work: The Payoffs and How-To's of Working Out Loud" and "Better than Bullet Points: Creating Engaging e-Learning with PowerPoint," offers a comprehensive resource that provides a wealth of tools curated from leading training practitioners. This makes it an indispensable guide for both novice and experienced training professionals.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InSync Training announces the re-issue of Dr. Jane Bozarth's highly acclaimed 2008 book, "From Analysis to Evaluation: Tools, Tips, and Techniques for Trainers," now in digital format. Dr. Bozarth, renowned author of "Show Your Work: The Payoffs and How-To's of Working Out Loud" and "Better than Bullet Points: Creating Engaging e-Learning with PowerPoint," offers a comprehensive resource that provides a wealth of tools curated from leading training practitioners. This makes it an indispensable guide for both novice and experienced training professionals.
"It's a classic resource, focused on foundational instructional design. The all-digital edition of Dr. Bozarth's book encapsulates our commitment to providing accessible, top-tier training resources," said Jennifer Hofmann, Chief Strategist at InSync Training. "This release represents a new era of convenience and efficacy for training professionals across the globe."
KEY FEATURES OF THE DIGITAL EDITION
- Digital Convenience: The book is now available in an all-digital format, making it easy to access and use the tools provided.
- Practical Tools and Worksheets: Includes worksheets for assessing training needs, writing goals and objectives, and checklists for organizing training venues.
- Comprehensive Content: Features tools for content analysis and structuring, along with customizable evaluation and measurement surveys available for download from the companion website.
- Expert Advice: Bozarth provides invaluable tips for trainers on effective use of props, staying energized, marketing training programs, and more.
"Whether you are creating training for the traditional, blended, or hybrid learning environments, this book is designed to empower trainers and instructional designers with practical tools and expert insights, helping them create impactful and engaging learning experiences in the digital age," said Dr. Jane Bozarth. "I am thrilled to collaborate with InSync Training on this initiative."
AVAILABILITY
The new all-digital edition of "From Analysis to Evaluation: Tools, Tips, and Techniques for Trainers" can be purchased directly from InSync Training's website or as an Amazon Kindle download. Pre-order now for the July 16 release.
ABOUT INSYNC TRAINING
At InSync Training, we fuse research-backed methods with professional expertise to craft learner-centric virtual training experiences. We're not about one-size-fits-all; our boutique approach focuses on quality and genuine care, ensuring content that resonates and fosters genuine behavior change. From small businesses to large corporations, our scalable, holistic services manage everything from course creation to program management to go-live delivery. Unlike broad-spectrum competitors, we're specialists in virtual training strategy, meeting your needs for seamless, compelling content, expert facilitators, and unwavering support. Women-owned and managed since 2000, InSync is dedicated to providing boutique-scale solutions with a global reach. For more, visit https://insynctraining.com.
This press release marks a significant milestone for InSync Training as we continue to provide valuable resources to the training community.
Media Contact
Jennifer Hofmann, InSync Training LLC, 8605980888, [email protected], http://www.insynctraining.com
SOURCE InSync Training LLC
