InSync Launches Digital Edition of Dr. Bozarth's Seminal Training Book "From Analysis to Evaluation: Tools, Tips, and Techniques for Trainers"

KEY FEATURES OF THE DIGITAL EDITION

Digital Convenience: The book is now available in an all-digital format, making it easy to access and use the tools provided.

Practical Tools and Worksheets: Includes worksheets for assessing training needs, writing goals and objectives, and checklists for organizing training venues.

Comprehensive Content: Features tools for content analysis and structuring, along with customizable evaluation and measurement surveys available for download from the companion website.

Expert Advice: Bozarth provides invaluable tips for trainers on effective use of props, staying energized, marketing training programs, and more.

"Whether you are creating training for the traditional, blended, or hybrid learning environments, this book is designed to empower trainers and instructional designers with practical tools and expert insights, helping them create impactful and engaging learning experiences in the digital age," said Dr. Jane Bozarth. "I am thrilled to collaborate with InSync Training on this initiative."

AVAILABILITY

The new all-digital edition of "From Analysis to Evaluation: Tools, Tips, and Techniques for Trainers" can be purchased directly from InSync Training's website or as an Amazon Kindle download. Pre-order now for the July 16 release.

ABOUT INSYNC TRAINING

At InSync Training, we fuse research-backed methods with professional expertise to craft learner-centric virtual training experiences. We're not about one-size-fits-all; our boutique approach focuses on quality and genuine care, ensuring content that resonates and fosters genuine behavior change. From small businesses to large corporations, our scalable, holistic services manage everything from course creation to program management to go-live delivery. Unlike broad-spectrum competitors, we're specialists in virtual training strategy, meeting your needs for seamless, compelling content, expert facilitators, and unwavering support. Women-owned and managed since 2000, InSync is dedicated to providing boutique-scale solutions with a global reach. For more, visit https://insynctraining.com.

This press release marks a significant milestone for InSync Training as we continue to provide valuable resources to the training community.

